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Price Track EA is a multi-settings, multi-strategies expert advisor.





Price Track EA is a highly quantitatively-driven automated system with underlying strategies based on the rigorous implementation of proprietary price tracking algorithms developed for the identification of areas of price momentum exhaustion and momentary unsustainable price movements, with the end objective of generating low-risk hyper-alphas. The algorithms model the microdynamics of price movements as a function of the behaviour of buyers and sellers in an infinitesimal time space to a given variation in demand and supply balance, allowing for the identification of extreme unsustainable imbalance and potentially favourable micro-conditions for trading opportunities.

The Price Track EA prioritises on shorter time frame charts, and its focusing on the immediate action allows for heavier lot sizing offset by small holding periods (sometimes fractions of a minute) to manage risk. Every trade is protected by a stop loss and once in the profit zone, profits are protected by trailing stops.