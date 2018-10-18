Price Track EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.31
- Updated: 25 April 2019
- Activations: 15
NEW UPGRADE v1.3 NOW AVAILABLE
SEE BENEFITS OF NEW v1.3 HERE:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725279
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32397#!tab=comments&page=3&comment=11215745
Price Track EA is a multi-settings, multi-strategies expert advisor.
Price Track EA is a highly quantitatively-driven automated system with underlying strategies based on the rigorous implementation of proprietary price tracking algorithms developed for the identification of areas of price momentum exhaustion and momentary unsustainable price movements, with the end objective of generating low-risk hyper-alphas. The algorithms model the microdynamics of price movements as a function of the behaviour of buyers and sellers in an infinitesimal time space to a given variation in demand and supply balance, allowing for the identification of extreme unsustainable imbalance and potentially favourable micro-conditions for trading opportunities.
The Price Track EA prioritises on shorter time frame charts, and its focusing on the immediate action allows for heavier lot sizing offset by small holding periods (sometimes fractions of a minute) to manage risk. Every trade is protected by a stop loss and once in the profit zone, profits are protected by trailing stops.
Price Track EA has been rigorously tested with real tick data, with 99.9% modelling quality with $8.2 commission per lot round trip, real variable spreads and realistic slippages (65% chance of slippage at open and close of orders, of which 75% non-favourable).
Usage:
Price Track EA comes with over 600 in-built user-selectable rigorously tested pre-sets, thereby allowing for extra robustness and flexibility of use with different brokers. Simply select the pre-sets that performs best with your broker, or manually input your own settings. User can activate up to 10 sets to trade simultaneously, allowing for potential hyper growth in the accounts equity. The in-built account management system ensures risks are properly managed when working with multi-sets according to user specified preferences. The EA comes with 2 strategies, and users can select either of the strategies to use. The EA can be used in multi-currency mode, setting it on different charts. Note that sometimes this EA may not trade for days depending on the input settings.
Live monitoring/signal:
- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/383951 (for GBPUSD, USDJPY)
- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/460960 (for EURUSD)
- Real account performance MAY NOT exactly replicate the above demo signals due to broker/VPS specifics, among others. Adjustment of sets variables may be necessary to achieve good results.
Real account here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/570821 (for optimum sets selection)
Requirements:
- Minimum deposit: $200, recommended $3000
- Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker, non-FIFO
- Fast VPS a most.
- Pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD
- Time frame: M1
Parameters:
- DynamicLot (If True, lots will be auto-calculated based on RiskLevel).
- RiskLevel: VeryLow, Low, Moderate, Aggressive, VeryAggressive, Nuts
- RiskDistribution: NoDistribution, EvenDistribution, CustomDistribution
- MaxLotSize
- Lots (if DynamicLot == False)
- DisplayInfo
- bgColorOfDisplayInfo
- Settings for Set n (n = 1 to 10):
- ActivateSet_n: True, False. Activates/deactivates this set n
- magic_n (for this set n)
- StrategyToUse_n: Strategy 1, Strategy 2
- Set_n_Risk_percent (Risk in % for this set, only if RiskDistribution==CustomDistribution)
- PresetToUseForSet_n (Select 1 of 650 in-built pre-sets or select "Use No Presets" for manual setting of the remaining input parameters for this set n)
- Clearance_n (Pending order clearance for this set n)
- TakeProfit_n (in pips, for this set n)
- StopLoss_n (in pips, for this set n)
- TrailingStop_n (in pips, for this set n)
- LockProfitBeforeStartOfTrailingStop_n (Profits pips to lock before start of trailing for this set n)
- MaxSpreadPoints_n (Maximum allowable spread for this set n)
- Set_n_Param1 (Strategy parameter for this set n)
- Set_n_Param2 (Strategy parameter for this set n)
- Set_n_Param3 (Strategy parameter for this set n)
so far very good. one week in profit,will update end of the week
2week update, still in small profit,I opened the a tick mill account give it a try, let’s see it will get better results or not