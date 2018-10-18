Price Track EA

2.71

                                                                           NEW UPGRADE v1.3 NOW AVAILABLE

                                                                              SEE BENEFITS OF NEW v1.3 HERE: 

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                     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32397#!tab=comments&page=3&comment=11215745 


Price Track EA is a multi-settings, multi-strategies expert advisor.


Price Track EA is a highly quantitatively-driven automated system with underlying strategies based on the rigorous implementation of proprietary price tracking algorithms developed for the identification of areas of price momentum exhaustion and momentary unsustainable price movements, with the end objective of generating low-risk hyper-alphas. The algorithms model the microdynamics of price movements as a function of the behaviour of buyers and sellers in an infinitesimal time space to a given variation in demand and supply balance, allowing for the identification of extreme unsustainable imbalance and potentially favourable micro-conditions for trading opportunities.

The Price Track EA prioritises on shorter time frame charts, and its focusing on the immediate action allows for heavier lot sizing offset by small holding periods (sometimes fractions of a minute) to manage risk. Every trade is protected by a stop loss and once in the profit zone, profits are protected by trailing stops. 

Price Track EA has been rigorously tested with real tick data, with 99.9% modelling quality with $8.2 commission per lot round trip, real variable spreads and realistic slippages (65% chance of slippage at open and close of orders, of which 75% non-favourable).

Usage:

Price Track EA comes with over 600 in-built user-selectable rigorously tested pre-sets, thereby allowing for extra robustness and flexibility of use with different brokers. Simply select the pre-sets that performs best with your broker, or manually input your own settings. User can activate up to 10 sets to trade simultaneously, allowing for potential hyper growth in the accounts equity. The in-built account management system ensures risks are properly managed when working with multi-sets according to user specified preferences. The EA comes with 2 strategies, and users can select either of the strategies to use. The EA can be used in multi-currency mode, setting it on different charts. Note that sometimes this EA may not trade for days depending on the input settings.

Live monitoring/signal:

Real account here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/570821 (for optimum sets selection)

Requirements:

  • Minimum deposit: $200, recommended $3000
  • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker, non-FIFO
  • Fast VPS a most.
  • Pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD
  • Time frame: M1

Parameters:

  • DynamicLot (If True, lots will be auto-calculated based on RiskLevel).
  • RiskLevel: VeryLow, Low, Moderate, Aggressive, VeryAggressive, Nuts
  • RiskDistribution: NoDistribution, EvenDistribution, CustomDistribution
  • MaxLotSize
  • Lots (if DynamicLot == False)
  • DisplayInfo
  • bgColorOfDisplayInfo
  • Settings for Set n (n = 1 to 10):
    • ActivateSet_n: True, False. Activates/deactivates this set n
    • magic_n (for this set n)
    • StrategyToUse_n: Strategy 1, Strategy 2
    • Set_n_Risk_percent (Risk in % for this set, only if RiskDistribution==CustomDistribution)
    • PresetToUseForSet_n (Select 1 of 650 in-built pre-sets or select "Use No Presets" for manual setting of the remaining input parameters for this set n)
    • Clearance_n (Pending order clearance for this set n)
    • TakeProfit_n (in pips, for this set n)
    • StopLoss_n (in pips, for this set n)
    • TrailingStop_n (in pips, for this set n)
    • LockProfitBeforeStartOfTrailingStop_n (Profits pips to lock before start of trailing for this set n)
    • MaxSpreadPoints_n (Maximum allowable spread for this set n)
    • Set_n_Param1 (Strategy parameter for this set n)
    • Set_n_Param2 (Strategy parameter for this set n)
    • Set_n_Param3 (Strategy parameter for this set n)






































































































































Reviews 9
Tyy96913
313
Tyy96913 2019.04.01 19:56 
 

so far very good. one week in profit,will update end of the week

2week update, still in small profit,I opened the a tick mill account give it a try, let’s see it will get better results or not

John Patrick Siao
443
John Patrick Siao 2019.04.01 17:07 
 

So far so good. Will update again after 1 month.

Hichame18
520
Hichame18 2019.03.16 19:25 
 

The EA seems to be powerful, first trading days with profit, and the support of the developper is just amazing.

I will update again later with more accurate data.

Thank you Funmilola.

Update 25/03/19

So far everything good! The EA is making profit!

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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
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Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
EA Budak Ubat
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Experts
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Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
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Experts
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Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Bolt EA
Funmilola Mabel Odjo
Experts
Bolt EA is a set-and-forget EA built around an enhanced momentum trading strategy that uses a proprietary algorithm for the selective identification and capture of better trading opportunities arising from momentary volume and price velocity imbalance. The EA uses pending orders, activated at specific time intervals and time-frames to catch the big waves at their infancy, while several in-built safeguard mechanisms ensure low risks of order loss due to spread widening, high slippages and other u
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PeterSwaby
1483
PeterSwaby 2019.06.15 14:19 
 

I never got it to trade on a live account. Whatever it does on its demo account it does not reproduce on a live account. As far as I can tell it is functionally useless.

Alessio Bizzarri
3912
Alessio Bizzarri 2019.06.06 14:32 
 

Never buy an EA that has only Signals on demo, it does not allow 1 month's rent, especially if Scalper M1 is sensitive to the broker, to the Tick, to the ms of VPS, Spred and slip.

I put on Pepperstone Razor, author posted setting, MQL5 VPS- Ping 1.46ms , in 5 traders in a week -50% .. :(

I add, 650 Preset, 10 options of contemporary strategies, useless in V1.31

Author does not answer any of my questions for 15 days.

Don't waste money here, I've already done it :(!

RDI
1482
RDI 2019.05.19 11:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

kamon2018
39
kamon2018 2019.04.03 05:03 
 

I used it for 1 week. So far I had 6 trades with neither profit nor loss. Considering VPS expense, actually it's a loss. Will update 1 week later.

I decided to stop using this EA for a while because my trades are way different from the signal. While all trade in the signal were in profit, mine were in loss today. The author said that this EA should be used for long term, but I can't wait and there is no gaurantee that my account could grow like signal since there is discrepancy among trades. I used 1ms latency vps and icmarkets.

I tried once again and thought this is a nicely packaged scam with demo account. It seems like the author removed a real account and it's obvious that this ea doesn't make profit at all.

Tyy96913
313
Tyy96913 2019.04.01 19:56 
 

so far very good. one week in profit,will update end of the week

2week update, still in small profit,I opened the a tick mill account give it a try, let’s see it will get better results or not

John Patrick Siao
443
John Patrick Siao 2019.04.01 17:07 
 

So far so good. Will update again after 1 month.

leolee2323
352
leolee2323 2019.03.28 13:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Christophe Godart
5928
Christophe Godart 2019.03.26 14:23 
 

With recommended set, lost 20% in 2 days. In theory beauty EA but the truth will tell you another story..

One star for the author support.

Hichame18
520
Hichame18 2019.03.16 19:25 
 

The EA seems to be powerful, first trading days with profit, and the support of the developper is just amazing.

I will update again later with more accurate data.

Thank you Funmilola.

Update 25/03/19

So far everything good! The EA is making profit!

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