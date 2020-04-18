Time And Sales Layout indicator shows traded buy and sell volumes right on the chart. It provides a graphical representation of most important events in the time and sales table.

The indicator downloads and processes a history of real trade ticks. Depending from selected depth of history, the process may take quite some time. During history processing the indicator displays a comment with progress percentage.

When the history is processed, the indicator starts analyzing ticks in real time. The last bar data is updated.

The indicator displays color marks where most significant volumes were traded, for buys and sells separately.

The indicator is primarily intended for intraday use, minute timeframes are recommended.