Three Fractals

3

This Expert Advisor identifies trend reversals based on fractals and some other indicators. If the fractals were formed after a prolonged fall, and the last fractal did not update the minimum of the previous bar's lower fractal, then a trend reversal is determined (at the same time, there must be a fractal in the middle, which is higher than the others). In case other indicators allow trading, a trade is performed (their settings can be customized for optimization).


Input parameters

  • Lots - lot size (if Lots=0, then the lot will be calculated based on the percentage of account free margin);
  • Percentage of free money - percentage of free margin to open each new trade (applicable when Lots=0);
  • MaxSpread - the maximum allowable spread to open trades (for floating-spread symbols, to avoid opening with a large spread);
  • Magic - unique identifier (use different magic numbers if multiple Expert Advisors run in your terminal);
  • StopLoss - stop loss in points;
  • TakeProfit - take profit in points;
  • Stop to breakeven after - move stop loss to breakeven after a specified number of points;
  • TrailingStopValue - trailing stop value in points (distance from the current price of the currency pair), if set to 0, trailing stop is not used;
  • OrderComments - comments of opened orders.
  • FastMAPeriod - period of the fast moving average.
  • SlowMAPeriod - period of the slow moving average.
  • EnableMACD - enable/disable the MACD indicator.
  • MACDPeriod1 - period of the first MACD line.
  • MACDPeriod2 - period of the second MACD line.
  • SignalMACD - period of the MACD signal line (0 - do not use the signal line).
  • AdxPeriod - ADX indicator period.
  • MinAdxLevel - ADX indicator minimum level.
  • MaxAdxLevel - ADX indicator maximum level.
  • Trading start hour - trading start hour.
  • Trading end hour - trading end hour.

Some test results and settings are available in the Comments section.

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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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It is good to know the presence of a trend on multiple timeframes at once. And even better - on multiple currency pairs at once. This indicator allows to quickly determine the presence of a trend or a flat on 8 timeframes and from 1 to 15 currency pairs at once. Multi Alligator Signals analyzes the signals of the Alligator indicator by Bill Williams on every timeframe (from M1 to W1) and multiple currency pairs (up to 15) simultaneously. If there is a buy signal, a green upward arrow is drawn, i
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The EA detects strong movements using the Parabolic indicator and opens a trade. The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is used as an auxiliary indicator. The CCI levels may depend on the ADX indicator values, which allows for better trading with different volatility. Also, the trades are opened depending on the RSI indicator values on a certain timeframe. Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30. Make sure to optimize the parameters of the EA for your account before trading. Input Parameters Lots - lot
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The indicator draws lines based on the price Highs and Lows, as well as slant trend lines. Break through the trend line, High or Low usually indicates trend change (or continuation). Once the price moves through a line, and the candlestick closes, the indicator draws an appropriate arrow (also, you can enable alerts). This indicator is easy to use, but nevertheless, there are many trading strategies, which are based on a breakthrough of the trend lines. The number of candlesticks used to determi
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The indicator determines and plots price channels or lines, reading information from multiple timeframes (from current, second and third) simultaneously. Color and width of lines for each timeframe can be customized. It is also possible to set different distance between the Highs and Lows for plotting channels or lines. Parameters History - maximum number of bars to plot channels or lines; Distance - minimum distance from one High (or Low) to another when plotting lines; Shift - shift for sever
Combinations bars history
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
The Expert Advisor looks for the bars followed by price rises or falls. It analyzes how often rises and falls occur after similar bars and makes trades based on that analysis. The market changes frequently but the EA is able to adapt to the changes performing analysis right during trading. Input Parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated based on the percentage of account free margin); Percentage of free money - the percentage of free margin to open each new trade (applicable when Lo
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Eric Ruvalcaba
778
Eric Ruvalcaba 2018.01.06 07:12 
 

Found it hard to use on forward after optimization, tends to get on the curve fitting grounds.

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