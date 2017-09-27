Three Fractals
- Experts
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Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
Recommended advisors:
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This Expert Advisor identifies trend reversals based on fractals and some other indicators. If the fractals were formed after a prolonged fall, and the last fractal did not update the minimum of the previous bar's lower fractal, then a trend reversal is determined (at the same time, there must be a fractal in the middle, which is higher than the others). In case other indicators allow trading, a trade is performed (their settings can be customized for optimization).
Input parameters
- Lots - lot size (if Lots=0, then the lot will be calculated based on the percentage of account free margin);
- Percentage of free money - percentage of free margin to open each new trade (applicable when Lots=0);
- MaxSpread - the maximum allowable spread to open trades (for floating-spread symbols, to avoid opening with a large spread);
- Magic - unique identifier (use different magic numbers if multiple Expert Advisors run in your terminal);
- StopLoss - stop loss in points;
- TakeProfit - take profit in points;
- Stop to breakeven after - move stop loss to breakeven after a specified number of points;
- TrailingStopValue - trailing stop value in points (distance from the current price of the currency pair), if set to 0, trailing stop is not used;
- OrderComments - comments of opened orders.
- FastMAPeriod - period of the fast moving average.
- SlowMAPeriod - period of the slow moving average.
- EnableMACD - enable/disable the MACD indicator.
- MACDPeriod1 - period of the first MACD line.
- MACDPeriod2 - period of the second MACD line.
- SignalMACD - period of the MACD signal line (0 - do not use the signal line).
- AdxPeriod - ADX indicator period.
- MinAdxLevel - ADX indicator minimum level.
- MaxAdxLevel - ADX indicator maximum level.
- Trading start hour - trading start hour.
- Trading end hour - trading end hour.
Some test results and settings are available in the Comments section.
Found it hard to use on forward after optimization, tends to get on the curve fitting grounds.