Three Fractals

This Expert Advisor identifies trend reversals based on fractals and some other indicators. If the fractals were formed after a prolonged fall, and the last fractal did not update the minimum of the previous bar's lower fractal, then a trend reversal is determined (at the same time, there must be a fractal in the middle, which is higher than the others). In case other indicators allow trading, a trade is performed (their settings can be customized for optimization).





Input parameters

Lots - lot size (if Lots=0, then the lot will be calculated based on the percentage of account free margin);

- lot size (if Lots=0, then the lot will be calculated based on the percentage of account free margin); Percentage of free money - percentage of free margin to open each new trade (applicable when Lots=0);

- percentage of free margin to open each new trade (applicable when Lots=0); MaxSpread - the maximum allowable spread to open trades (for floating-spread symbols, to avoid opening with a large spread);

- the maximum allowable spread to open trades (for floating-spread symbols, to avoid opening with a large spread); Magic - unique identifier (use different magic numbers if multiple Expert Advisors run in your terminal);

unique identifier (use different magic numbers if multiple Expert Advisors run in your terminal); StopLoss - stop loss in points;

- stop loss in points; TakeProfit - take profit in points;

- take profit in points; Stop to breakeven after - move stop loss to breakeven after a specified number of points;

move stop loss to breakeven after a specified number of points; TrailingStopValue - trailing stop value in points (distance from the current price of the currency pair), if set to 0, trailing stop is not used;

- trailing stop value in points (distance from the current price of the currency pair), if set to 0, trailing stop is not used; OrderComments - comments of opened orders.

- comments of opened orders. FastMAPeriod - period of the fast moving average.

- period of the fast moving average. SlowMAPeriod - period of the slow moving average.

- period of the slow moving average. EnableMACD - enable/disable the MACD indicator.

- enable/disable the MACD indicator. MACDPeriod1 - period of the first MACD line.

- period of the first MACD line. MACDPeriod2 - period of the second MACD line.

- period of the second MACD line. SignalMACD - period of the MACD signal line (0 - do not use the signal line).

- period of the MACD signal line (0 - do not use the signal line). AdxPeriod - ADX indicator period.

- ADX indicator period. MinAdxLevel - ADX indicator minimum level.

- ADX indicator minimum level. MaxAdxLevel - ADX indicator maximum level.

- ADX indicator maximum level. Trading start hour - trading start hour.

- trading start hour. Trading end hour - trading end hour.

Some test results and settings are available in the Comments section.