This indicator is based on a combination of 2 different SuperTrend, a trend following indicator developed by Oliver Seban.

You can find some implementation in the following pages:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8268

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/10851

and others.

Double ST indicator combines 2 different SuperTrends to have the trend direction at a glance.

Simply insert the values for the 2 SuperTrends and you will see a ribbon with 3 different colors:

red means that price is under both the SuperTrends (downward trend)

means that price is under both the SuperTrends (downward trend) yellow means that price is in between the SuperTrends (no clear trend)

means that price is in between the SuperTrends (no clear trend) green means that price is over both the SuperTrends (upward trend)

Parameters (default value in parenthesis):