Double ST

This indicator is based on a combination of 2 different SuperTrend, a trend following indicator developed by Oliver Seban.

You can find some implementation in the following pages:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8268

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/10851

and others.

Double ST indicator combines 2 different SuperTrends to have the trend direction at a glance.

Simply insert the values for the 2 SuperTrends and you will see a ribbon with 3 different colors:

  • red means that price is under both the SuperTrends (downward trend)
  • yellow means that price is in between the SuperTrends (no clear trend)
  • green means that price is over both the SuperTrends (upward trend)

Parameters (default value in parenthesis):

  • Supertrend1 Period: period for SuperTrend #1 (10)
  • Supertrend1 Multiplier: multiplier for SuperTrend #1 (1.7)
  • Supertrend2 Period: period for SuperTrend #2 (50)
  • Supertrend2 Multiplier: multiplier for SuperTrend #2 (3.5)
  • Alarm Presence: alarm if last closed bar changes the indicator color (true)
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All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Higher Highs Lower Lows
Fabio Pacchioni
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Based on Vitali Apirin's idea, here is a momentum indicator that he describes as a tool to help traders determine the direction of a trend. If the green line is over the red line, the trend is upward; if the red line is over the green one, the trend is downward. The indicator is made up of two separate calculations: the HHs or higher high stochastic, and the LLs or lower low stochastic, which together comprise the HHLLs. Vitali Apirin uses ideas he discovered while studying the stochastic oscill
Vortex with Alarm
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Indicators
The Vortex Indicator was inspired by the work of an Austrian inventor, Viktor Schauberger, who studied the flow of water in rivers and turbines. Etienne Botes and Douglas Siepman developed the idea that movements and flows within financial markets are similar to the vortex motions found in water. The Vortex Indicator was also partly inspired by J. Welles Wilder's concept of directional movement, which assumes the relationship between price bars gives clues as to the direction of a market. This i
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