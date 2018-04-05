This Expert Advisor does not use indicators, it trades using BuyStop and SellStop orders. All operation and calculations of the EA are based on currently placed pending orders and open positions. The EA automatically increases the lot size for position averaging. The stop loss level is set as a negative number specified in percent of the balance.

When the EA starts, two pending orders are placed. If an order is triggered, it is either closed by take profit, or (if the order is unprofitable) an additional order is placed in the same direction for averaging the loss. Thus, if the total profit of orders in the same direction is positive, such a series of orders is closed forcibly.





Description of Expert Advisor Parameters