Sweep Trend
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 1.0
The indicator marks the volatile areas of price movement on the chart according to the specified settings.
Settings
- TrendPips - filter value in points
- TrendBars - filter value in the amount of bars
- signal_shift - shift relative to the current bar by the specified number of periods back, for signals
- CountBars - the number of bars to display the indicator
- Color_1 - one of the rectangle alternation colors
- Color_2 - the second color of the rectangles
- Alerts - show a dialog box containing custom data.
- Text - custom text for signals.
- Send_Mail - send an email using an address specified on the Email tab of the options window.
- subject - email header.
- Send_Notification - sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the Notifications tab.
For developers: the indicator has one signal buffer, it has a value of one after a rectangle is plotted and a value of zero in all other cases. The indicator is called as follows:
double indicator_signals = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"Sweep Trend",TrendPips,TrendBars,signal_shift,0,1);
Recommendation: after a trend movement, the price usually consolidates and moves in a flat. When this condition is fulfilled, it is possible to apply strategies designed for the flat.