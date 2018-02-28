The indicator marks the volatile areas of price movement on the chart according to the specified settings.





Settings

TrendPips - filter value in points

TrendBars - filter value in the amount of bars

signal_shift - shift relative to the current bar by the specified number of periods back, for signals

CountBars - the number of bars to display the indicator

Color_1 - one of the rectangle alternation colors

Color_2 - the second color of the rectangles

Alerts - show a dialog box containing custom data.

Text - custom text for signals.

Send_Mail - send an email using an address specified on the Email tab of the options window.

subject - email header.

Send_Notification - sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the Notifications tab.

For developers: the indicator has one signal buffer, it has a value of one after a rectangle is plotted and a value of zero in all other cases. The indicator is called as follows:

double indicator_signals = iCustom( Symbol(), 0, "Sweep Trend",TrendPips,TrendBars,signal_shift, 0, 1);

Recommendation: after a trend movement, the price usually consolidates and moves in a flat. When this condition is fulfilled, it is possible to apply strategies designed for the flat.