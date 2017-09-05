Fractals ST Patterns Strategy

5

Fractals ST Patterns Strategy is a modification of Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. It allows setting any number of bars to find a fractal. This simple indicator corresponds to the parameters specified in the ST Patterns Strategy (https://stpatterns.com/). Structural Target Patterns are essentially the market itself, which is consistently divided into components. To form ST Patterns, no trend lines, geometric proportions of the model itself, trading volume or open market interest are needed. They are easily recognized and built solely on the basis of breaking through the fractal levels and the distance to the Target. ST Patterns remove the uncertainty from the market, which is inherent in the previously known graphic compositions, and simplify the work of the trader.

The fractal consists of two sets of arrows - up (upper fractals) and down (lower fractals). Each fractal satisfies the following conditions:

  • Upper fractal - maximum (high) of a signal bar exceeds or is equal to maximums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right;
  • Lower fractal - minimum (low) of a signal bar is less or equal to minimums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right.


Input parameters

  • Bars around - the number of bars before and after the central bar.
  • Arrow offset - visual offset of the arrow from the bar's High/Low in points.

You can set the arrows' color and size separately for upper and lower fractals in the Colors tab.

Reviews 10
Edison Munoz
47
Edison Munoz 2022.01.31 21:17 
 

Dear Vladimir, I need your help. I read your book from amazon kindle and implement a robot using your theory in CFDs. I'm testing rigth now, but I need a new compillation from your indicator becouse MQL5 say me that "Fractals ST Patterns Strategy.ex5 version is too old, it should be recompiled" Could you please help me?

------

Now with the update indicator works great again! thank you for your support!!! :)

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DimitarMB
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DimitarMB 2022.02.10 10:55 
 

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Edison Munoz
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Edison Munoz 2022.01.31 21:17 
 

Dear Vladimir, I need your help. I read your book from amazon kindle and implement a robot using your theory in CFDs. I'm testing rigth now, but I need a new compillation from your indicator becouse MQL5 say me that "Fractals ST Patterns Strategy.ex5 version is too old, it should be recompiled" Could you please help me?

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Now with the update indicator works great again! thank you for your support!!! :)

Vladimir Poltoratskiy
8695
Reply from developer Vladimir Poltoratskiy 2022.02.01 15:06
Dear Edison. Updated version 3.0 from 2022.02.01 is ready!
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3316589p
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Gennadiy Voltornist
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Daniel Andrejczuk
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