AIS Simple Linear Smoothing MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 16 December 2024
- Activations: 5
This indicator implements the process of simple linear smoothing.
One of the disadvantages of exponential smoothing is the rapid attenuation of the signal. This does not allow for a full-fledged monitoring of long-term tendency of a price series. Linear smoothing allows fine-tuning the signal filtering.
The indicator is configured by selecting the parameters:
- LP - period of smoothing. The higher the value, the more long-term tendencies are displayed by the indicator. Valid values are from 0 to 255.
- SP - sensitivity of the indicator. The higher the value, the greater the influence of the recent values in the price series. If the parameter is set to zero, the indicator displays a simple moving average with a period of LP+1. Valid values are from 0 to 255.