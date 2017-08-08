MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) is a classical trading indicator used in technical analysis from late 1970s.

It is supposed to reveal changes in the strength, direction, momentum, and duration of a trend currencies price (also stocks, commodities etc).

The New MACD indicator is an advanced model of the standard MACD indicator. You may use the New MACD absolutely the same way as classical.

The main difference is that New MACD is working faster (in case of similar input parameters).





Input parameters