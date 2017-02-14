Speed ticks
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 20 September 2017
- Activations: 5
The indicator measures the speed of ticks. The number of ticks per second. It is calculated as the number of ticks specified in an input, divided by the time of their appearance.
It is possible to disable the audio signals about arrival of ticks using the button with the speaker icon: green - enabled, red - disabled.
Description of the indicator settings
- number_ticks - the number of ticks to start calculation. The calculation will start only after all the specified number of ticks fully arrives.
- _corner - anchoring point for the text and button, lower right corner by default
- clr_back - background color
- clr_border - border color
- clr_text - text color
- width_border - border width
- file_sound1 - the first audio file
- file_sound2 - the second audio file
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