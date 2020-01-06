Currencies Power Meter Buffer

Hi Traders,

This useful product will Helps you to get 28 currencies power meter as indicator buffers for use in Expert Advisors and other Indicators.

You can get them as buffers 0-27 for current candle.

  • Buffers Value - This values are between -100 to +100 ("-" for Bearish Trend, "+" for Bullish Tread), For Ex. if EURUSD's Buffer is +37 it means it is in a bullish trend and bigger values is better for us.
  • Time Frames - In all time frames you will get same values for each buffer (thy are not depend to time frames), Also you can get all buffers (All of 28 currencies) on current chart.
  • Getting Buffers value - You can get current "Power Meter" value on " index[0] (Current candle) and it is enough to put this codes to get the values:

For example:

EURUSD Power's index will be:

iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"MDA7-Currency Meter",0,0);

GBPUSD Power's index will be:

iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"MDA7-Currency Meter",1,0);

You can get more information from screenshots.

I hope this will helps you in your trades.


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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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