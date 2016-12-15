Dashboard Super Candle MT5

1
  • Utilities
  • Wang Yu
    Wang Yu

    Wang Yu

    3.6 (94)
    Providing quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more
    53 products 4 topics 3 comments
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 23 November 2021
  • Activations: 5

如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我

Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.


There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super Candle DEMO in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK.

Dashboard Super Candle gives you a quick visual guide to which pair’s short-term, medium-term, and long-term direction/trend are aligned. With the combination of these trend, you are able to monitor and follow trend and enter at best timing.

Dashboard Super Candle is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to:

  • Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard.
  • Monitor candle direction; identify possible price movement and trend.
  • Provide trading signals based on the candle direction selected by you.
  • Automatically manage order once signal are generated.
  • Have the ability to select which pair you want to trade among these 28 pairs by just one click.
  • Monitor your positions easily with one glance to know status of all trading pairs.


Entry Signal

Refer to screenshot 1 and 2


Input Parameters

  • Use Reverse Mode:
    • No: all candle green ->buy; all candle red ->sell
    • Yes: all candle green ->sell; all candle red ->buy
  • Use AutoTrade:
  • Send Alert upon Signal (Refer to entry rule)
  • Send Notification upon Signal (Refer to entry rule)
  • Single pair take-profit in pips
  • Single pair stop-loss in pips
  • Candle selection for signal providing
    • Use M1/M5/M15/M30/H1/H4/D1/W1/MN Candle
  • Magic Number
  • Lot Size:
  • Basket take-profit in $
  • Basket stop-loss in $
  • Max Spread: once spread exceeds max spread, no order will be sent.
  • Trading Session: if time is out of session, no order will be sent
    • Close all trades after session(s)
      • Yes: all active (open) position(s) will be closed when session closed
      • No: no active (open) position(s) will be closed when session closed
    • Note that: starting and ending time is your computer/local time, not server time
    • Use Session1
      • Session1 Start Time
      • Session1 End Time
      • Session1comment: comment of each order
    • Use Session2
      • Session2 Start Time
      • Session2 End Time
      • Session2comment
    • Use Session3
      • Session3 Start Time
      • Session3 End Time
      • Session3comment
    • Non-stop session is active if Use Session 1, 2, and 3 are all selected as false.
  • Time-Frame of new chart
  • Suffix: suffix string of your symbol. i.e.: your symbol is ‘EURUSDx’ instead of ‘EURUSD’, input ‘x’ in suffix cell, leave prefix cell blank
  • Prefix: prefix string of your symbol
  • X_axis: dashboard x position
  • Y_axis: dashboard y position


Dashboard Objects

Please refer to screenshot 7 to 10.

  1. Pair Tick Button: Click once to active the corresponding pair for trading. Click once more to de-active.
  2. Pair Symbol Button:
    • Click on button to open a corresponding new window chart
  3. Spread column
  4. ADR Panel
  5. Candle Tick Status Panel: indicates which candle is selected to generate signal
  6. Candle Direction Panel
  7. Buy Button
  8. Sell Button
  9. Close Button: close all positions of corresponding pair
  10. Buy Volume Column
  11. Sell Volume Column
  12. Symbol:
  13. Profit Column
  14. Profit Baskets: calculate the number of baskets hitting TP
  15. Basket TP: Basket take profit
  16. Basket Highest: the maximum profit that current basket ever reach
  17. Loss Baskets: calculate the number of baskets hitting SL
  18. Basket SL: Basket stop loss
  19. Basket Lowest: the maximum loss that current basket ever reach
  20. Current Basket Profit: Current basket profit
  21. Close All: close all positions
  22. Close Profit: close all positions in profit
  23. Close Loss: close all positions in loss
  24. Session Monitor Panel:
  25. Reverse Mode Monitor Panel:
  26. Pair/Currency Selection Button:
    • All: select all 28 pairs
    • None: clear all selected pairs
    • EUR: select all EUR pairs, like EURUSD, EURJPY…
    • Same rules applies to USD, GBP, JPY... buttons
  27. AutoTrade Monitor Panel:

If you have any customized request and/or suggestion, please feedback to me.

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The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understands Larry Williams market structure - Understands swing market structure by Michael Huddleston
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4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
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Utilities
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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Utilities
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4.83 (6)
Utilities
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Discord Signal Copier
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5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
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Utilities
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Dashboard Symphonie Trader System
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如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Symphonie Trader System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes Symphonie Indicator Set (Extreme, Emotion, Trend, and Sentiment) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will b
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Utilities
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如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. DIBS = Daily Inside Bar Setup This system basically utilizes the popular candle pattern Inside Bar to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame H1. To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manuals and tips are provided in my latest comment of this product. For who cannot access Google Drive,
Dashboard Simple Tokyo H1
Wang Yu
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如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. This system basically utilizes two simple moving averages (10 SMA and 197 SMA) over 2 hours before Tokyo Open to generate trading signal mainly on timeframe H1. The signal will be further filtered by 1) M15 and M5 Fractals; 2) Stochastic To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manuals and tips
Dashboard Babon Scalping System
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1 (1)
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Dashboard Bollinger Band
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the Bollinger Band status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential Bollinger Bounce opportunities from 28 main pairs on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard Bollinger Band is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Bollinger Bounce Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Bollinger Band Cross). COLOR LEGEND: clrOrange: price is above the
Dashboard Stochastic
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the Stochastic status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs cross the oversold/overbought area on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard Stochastic is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Stochastic Classic Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Stochastic Cross). COLOR LEGEND: cl
Dashboard RSI
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the RSI status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs cross the oversold/overbought area on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard RSI is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the RSI Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Stochastic Cross). COLOR LEGEND: clrOrange: RSI signal is above th
Dashboard MACD
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the MACD status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs’ fast EMA cross the slow EMA on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard MACD is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the MACD Rules (Fast EMA Cross Slow). COLOR LEGEND: clrRed: MACD fast EMA down cross MACD slow EAM and MACD f
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123KopiujTy
29
123KopiujTy 2021.08.02 12:29 
 

This program doesn't works. It doesn't open positions automatically. Dashboard is bigger than the chart, so the bottom is not visible. Once open position it is impossible to close manually no matter in profit or loss. I tried to use signals: green- buy, red- sell on my account manually but I'd say it works 50/50. Fortunately I paid only for one month.

Faisal Javed
803
Faisal Javed 2018.10.12 10:31 
 

I would to give zero star. this seller does not bother to respond. beware there are likely problems with his products. I have been caught renting two products and find issues and seller seems unreachable.

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