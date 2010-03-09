Gold Institutional Entry EA MT5

Gold Institutional Entry EA is a specialized automated trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Designed around key high-volume session openings, it utilizes dynamic volatility filtering and institutional momentum mechanics to enter high-probability trades with strict, automated risk controls.

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⚙️ HOW TO USE & QUICK SETUP GUIDE

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1️⃣ Chart Setup:

• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

• Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour Chart) — Required for accurate session range calculations.

• Account Type: Hedging or Netting (ECN / Low Spread recommended).


2️⃣ Out-of-the-Box Ready:

The EA comes pre-configured with optimized default settings for XAUUSD session breakouts. You can plug it into your chart and let it run, or adjust key parameters to fit your personal risk profile:


3️⃣ Key Customizable Inputs:

• RiskPercent (Default: 1.5%): Automatically calculates lot size based on your account balance. Set to 0 if you prefer fixed manual lot sizes.

• ManualLot (Default: 0.01): Fallback lot size used when RiskPercent is set to 0.

• RewardRatio (Default: 2.0): Sets your Take Profit relative to your risk distance (e.g., 2.0 = 1:2 Risk-to-Reward).

• UseBreakeven (Default: true): Automatically moves Stop Loss to lock in profits once price reaches 1:1 risk distance.

• MaxSpreadAllowed (Default: 35): Protects against slippage during high-volatility news events by skipping trades if spread spikes above $0.35 Gold.

• AutoCloseFriday (Default: true): Automatically deletes pending traps and closes open trades before the weekend to prevent Sunday opening gap risk.


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🔑 Key Highlights

  • Institutional Session Logic: Capitalizes on high-liquidity volatility expansions during major market openings (London & New York sessions).

  • Adaptive Volatility Filtering: Evaluates daily market conditions automatically, skipping trades during low-volume consolidation or over-extended market spikes.

  • Automated Capital Protection: Dynamically calculates exact position sizes based on user-defined account risk percentages.

  • Smart Order Handling & Breakeven: Features automatic order management that locks in profits and protects capital by adjusting Stop Loss to entry once targets are reached.

  • Weekend Risk Protection: Automatically closes open trades and cancels pending orders before the Friday market close to eliminate Sunday gap exposure.

  • Real-time Spread Safety: Checks live market spreads before execution to prevent trading during high-slippage conditions.

⚙️ Input Parameters Guide

Risk & Money Management

  • RiskPercent – Percentage of account balance to risk per trade (e.g., 1.5%). Set to 0 for fixed lot size.

  • ManualLot – Fixed lot size used if RiskPercent is set to 0.

Session Timing (Broker Time)

  • LondonHour / LondonMinute – Scheduled server time for London session execution.

  • NYHour / NYMinute – Scheduled server time for New York session execution.

Volatility & Safety Filters

  • UseATRFilter – Toggle automated market volatility filtering.

  • MaxSpreadAllowed – Maximum allowed spread in points before trade execution is suspended.

Trade Management & Protection

  • RewardRatio – Target Reward-to-Risk ratio for automated Take Profit calculations.

  • UseBreakeven – Enable automatic Stop Loss movement to lock in profit once a target threshold is met.

  • BreakevenBufferPoints – Points added above/below entry price during breakeven to cover broker spreads/fees.

  • PendingExpirationHrs – Lifetime limit (in hours) for active pending orders before automatic cancellation.

Weekend Sentry

  • AutoCloseFriday – Enable automatic weekend position and pending order cleanup.

  • FridayCloseHour / FridayCloseMinute – Friday broker server cutoff time to close all active trades.

📌 Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Account Type: ECN / RAW / Low-Spread

  • Execution: VPS recommended for continuous uptime during session opens.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading Forex and Precious Metals carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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