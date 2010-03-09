Gold Institutional Entry EA MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 4.10
- Activations: 5
Gold Institutional Entry EA is a specialized automated trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Designed around key high-volume session openings, it utilizes dynamic volatility filtering and institutional momentum mechanics to enter high-probability trades with strict, automated risk controls.
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⚙️ HOW TO USE & QUICK SETUP GUIDE
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1️⃣ Chart Setup:
• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour Chart) — Required for accurate session range calculations.
• Account Type: Hedging or Netting (ECN / Low Spread recommended).
2️⃣ Out-of-the-Box Ready:
The EA comes pre-configured with optimized default settings for XAUUSD session breakouts. You can plug it into your chart and let it run, or adjust key parameters to fit your personal risk profile:
3️⃣ Key Customizable Inputs:
• RiskPercent (Default: 1.5%): Automatically calculates lot size based on your account balance. Set to 0 if you prefer fixed manual lot sizes.
• ManualLot (Default: 0.01): Fallback lot size used when RiskPercent is set to 0.
• RewardRatio (Default: 2.0): Sets your Take Profit relative to your risk distance (e.g., 2.0 = 1:2 Risk-to-Reward).
• UseBreakeven (Default: true): Automatically moves Stop Loss to lock in profits once price reaches 1:1 risk distance.
• MaxSpreadAllowed (Default: 35): Protects against slippage during high-volatility news events by skipping trades if spread spikes above $0.35 Gold.
• AutoCloseFriday (Default: true): Automatically deletes pending traps and closes open trades before the weekend to prevent Sunday opening gap risk.
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🔑 Key Highlights
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Institutional Session Logic: Capitalizes on high-liquidity volatility expansions during major market openings (London & New York sessions).
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Adaptive Volatility Filtering: Evaluates daily market conditions automatically, skipping trades during low-volume consolidation or over-extended market spikes.
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Automated Capital Protection: Dynamically calculates exact position sizes based on user-defined account risk percentages.
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Smart Order Handling & Breakeven: Features automatic order management that locks in profits and protects capital by adjusting Stop Loss to entry once targets are reached.
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Weekend Risk Protection: Automatically closes open trades and cancels pending orders before the Friday market close to eliminate Sunday gap exposure.
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Real-time Spread Safety: Checks live market spreads before execution to prevent trading during high-slippage conditions.
⚙️ Input Parameters Guide
Risk & Money Management
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RiskPercent – Percentage of account balance to risk per trade (e.g., 1.5%). Set to 0 for fixed lot size.
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ManualLot – Fixed lot size used if RiskPercent is set to 0.
Session Timing (Broker Time)
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LondonHour / LondonMinute – Scheduled server time for London session execution.
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NYHour / NYMinute – Scheduled server time for New York session execution.
Volatility & Safety Filters
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UseATRFilter – Toggle automated market volatility filtering.
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MaxSpreadAllowed – Maximum allowed spread in points before trade execution is suspended.
Trade Management & Protection
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RewardRatio – Target Reward-to-Risk ratio for automated Take Profit calculations.
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UseBreakeven – Enable automatic Stop Loss movement to lock in profit once a target threshold is met.
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BreakevenBufferPoints – Points added above/below entry price during breakeven to cover broker spreads/fees.
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PendingExpirationHrs – Lifetime limit (in hours) for active pending orders before automatic cancellation.
Weekend Sentry
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AutoCloseFriday – Enable automatic weekend position and pending order cleanup.
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FridayCloseHour / FridayCloseMinute – Friday broker server cutoff time to close all active trades.
📌 Recommended Setup
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Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
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Timeframe: H1
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Account Type: ECN / RAW / Low-Spread
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Execution: VPS recommended for continuous uptime during session opens.
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading Forex and Precious Metals carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.