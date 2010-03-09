Gold Institutional Entry EA MT5

Gold Institutional Entry EA is a specialized automated trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Designed around key high-volume session openings, it utilizes dynamic volatility filtering and institutional momentum mechanics to enter high-probability trades with strict, automated risk controls.

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⚙️ HOW TO USE & QUICK SETUP GUIDE

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1️⃣ Chart Setup:

• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

• Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour Chart) — Required for accurate session range calculations.

• Account Type: Hedging or Netting (ECN / Low Spread recommended).





2️⃣ Out-of-the-Box Ready:

The EA comes pre-configured with optimized default settings for XAUUSD session breakouts. You can plug it into your chart and let it run, or adjust key parameters to fit your personal risk profile:





3️⃣ Key Customizable Inputs:

• RiskPercent (Default: 1.5%): Automatically calculates lot size based on your account balance. Set to 0 if you prefer fixed manual lot sizes.

• ManualLot (Default: 0.01): Fallback lot size used when RiskPercent is set to 0.

• RewardRatio (Default: 2.0): Sets your Take Profit relative to your risk distance (e.g., 2.0 = 1:2 Risk-to-Reward).

• UseBreakeven (Default: true): Automatically moves Stop Loss to lock in profits once price reaches 1:1 risk distance.

• MaxSpreadAllowed (Default: 35): Protects against slippage during high-volatility news events by skipping trades if spread spikes above $0.35 Gold.

• AutoCloseFriday (Default: true): Automatically deletes pending traps and closes open trades before the weekend to prevent Sunday opening gap risk.





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🔑 Key Highlights

Institutional Session Logic: Capitalizes on high-liquidity volatility expansions during major market openings (London & New York sessions).

Adaptive Volatility Filtering: Evaluates daily market conditions automatically, skipping trades during low-volume consolidation or over-extended market spikes.

Automated Capital Protection: Dynamically calculates exact position sizes based on user-defined account risk percentages.

Smart Order Handling & Breakeven: Features automatic order management that locks in profits and protects capital by adjusting Stop Loss to entry once targets are reached.

Weekend Risk Protection: Automatically closes open trades and cancels pending orders before the Friday market close to eliminate Sunday gap exposure.

Real-time Spread Safety: Checks live market spreads before execution to prevent trading during high-slippage conditions.

⚙️ Input Parameters Guide

Risk & Money Management

RiskPercent – Percentage of account balance to risk per trade (e.g., 1.5%). Set to 0 for fixed lot size.

ManualLot – Fixed lot size used if RiskPercent is set to 0.

Session Timing (Broker Time)

LondonHour / LondonMinute – Scheduled server time for London session execution.

NYHour / NYMinute – Scheduled server time for New York session execution.

Volatility & Safety Filters

UseATRFilter – Toggle automated market volatility filtering.

MaxSpreadAllowed – Maximum allowed spread in points before trade execution is suspended.

Trade Management & Protection

RewardRatio – Target Reward-to-Risk ratio for automated Take Profit calculations.

UseBreakeven – Enable automatic Stop Loss movement to lock in profit once a target threshold is met.

BreakevenBufferPoints – Points added above/below entry price during breakeven to cover broker spreads/fees.

PendingExpirationHrs – Lifetime limit (in hours) for active pending orders before automatic cancellation.

Weekend Sentry

AutoCloseFriday – Enable automatic weekend position and pending order cleanup.

FridayCloseHour / FridayCloseMinute – Friday broker server cutoff time to close all active trades.

📌 Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

Timeframe: H1

Account Type: ECN / RAW / Low-Spread

Execution: VPS recommended for continuous uptime during session opens.