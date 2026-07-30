Titan Quant Gold Pro MT5

  • Experts
  • Moacir Pedro May
    Moacir Pedro May

    Moacir Pedro May

    Especialista no desenvolvimento de Sistemas Quantitativos de Alta Performance e Robôs Automatizados para a B3 (Mini-Índice e Mini-Dólar), Mercado Cripto (Bitcoin), Forex e Índices Internacionais.
  • Version: 8.0
  • Updated: 30 July 2026
  • Activations: 5
# ⚡ TITAN QUANT GOLD PRO v5.0 - HIGH-FREQUENCY QUANT SCALPER FOR GOLD (XAUUSD)

**TITAN QUANT GOLD PRO v5.0** is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for high-precision **GOLD (XAUUSD) scalping on the M5 timeframe**. 

Driven by real-time micro-tick delta velocity and protected by an **EMA 21/50 Trend Guard**, TITAN identifies high-probability explosive candle movements while avoiding false breakouts and counter-trend traps.

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### 🌟 KEY ADVANTAGES & FEATURES

- 🚀 **Institutional Micro-Delta Ignition**: Captures initial volume surges in the first seconds of M5 candle formation.
- 🛡️ **EMA 21/50 Trend Guard**: Multi-MA structural filter that blocks dangerous counter-trend trades.
- 🔒 **Breakeven Shield & Trailing Stop**: Secures profit automatically at +100 points ($1.00) locking in +50 points ($0.50) risk-free.
- 🌐 **Realtime Cyberpunk Neon HUD**: Multi-tab graphical panel featuring real-time Equity PnL curve and tick velocity meter.
- 📊 **Strict Risk Control**: Hard-coded maximum 1 trade at a time, protecting account margin.
- 🎯 **Pre-Calibrated Defaults**: Optimized settings out-of-the-box for XAUUSD M5 trading.

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### ⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

- **Symbol**: GOLD / XAUUSD
- **Timeframe**: M5 (5 Minutes)
- **Minimum Balance**: $100 USD (Cent account or Standard)
- **Recommended Balance**: $500 - $1,000 USD (0.01 lot size per $500 balance)
- **Broker**: Any ECN / Raw Spread broker with low spread on XAUUSD.
- **Account Type**: Hedge or Netting.

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### 🛠️ INPUT PARAMETERS EXPLANATION

- **InpMaxSpreadPips**: Maximum spread allowed in pips (Default: 60.0).
- **InpUseTrendFilter**: Enables the EMA 21/50 Trend Guard (Default: true).
- **InpEMAFastPeriod**: Fast Exponential Moving Average (Default: 21).
- **InpEMASlowPeriod**: Slow Exponential Moving Average (Default: 50).
- **InpMinTickDeltaPoints**: Tick velocity trigger threshold (Default: 120 pts).
- **InpStopLossPoints**: Stop Loss distance (Default: 300 pts = $3.00).
- **InpTakeProfitPoints**: Take Profit target (Default: 800 pts = $8.00).
- **InpUseBreakeven**: Enables auto-breakeven protection (Default: true).
- **InpBETriggerPoints**: Points required to trigger breakeven (Default: 100 pts).
- **InpBEGainPoints**: Locked profit points (Default: 50 pts).
- **InpUseSessionFilter**: Session time filter for London & NY hours (Default: true).
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5 (2)
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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