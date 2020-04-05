ADAPTIVE GOLD TRADING SYSTEM

BOUND BY GOLD. GUIDED BY PRECISION.

AURELIS is a multi-engine Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5.

At its core are five independent execution engines. Each engine evaluates the market from its own perspective, maintains its own trading state and records its own performance, while operating within one coordinated framework for risk, execution, protection and analytics.

AURELIS is designed as one complete system—not a collection of strategy modes that must be manually switched as market conditions change.

THE FIVE AURELIS ENGINES

ELYSIA — Flow Analyst

The analytical engine of AURELIS, designed to follow market flow through controlled and adaptive execution.

CAEL — Breakout Striker

The responsive engine, designed to act when Gold begins to move with decisive strength.

VESTA — Stability Keeper

The stabilizing engine, focused on selective execution and balanced position management.

SOREN — Precision Seeker

The patient engine, designed to wait for carefully filtered opportunities rather than pursue constant trade frequency.

ORIN — Pattern Architect

The structure-focused engine, designed to identify organized price formations and act only when its required pattern conditions are complete.

Each name represents the role of an internal execution engine. Detailed entry logic and proprietary conditions remain protected within AURELIS.

KEY FEATURES

Five independent Gold trading engines in one Expert Advisor

Unified operation with separate engine states and performance statistics

Fixed Lot and Risk Percent position-sizing modes

Internal risk allocation for engines with multiple active components

Integrated Stop Loss, Take Profit, break-even and trailing management

Spread, price, volume and broker stop-distance validation

Pending-order and duplicate-entry protection

Position-protection verification and recovery routines

High-impact USD news filter

Optional external economic-calendar backup

Safeguards for hedging and netting account environments

Selectable Compact and Animation dashboard modes

Live engine statistics and active-position information

Automatic internal timeframe handling

ONE SYSTEM, FIVE PERSPECTIVES

All five AURELIS engines remain active and evaluate their own conditions independently.

The engines do not need to agree before a position can be opened. One engine may remain inactive while another identifies a valid opportunity. This allows AURELIS to adapt its activity without requiring the user to select or switch between different strategy modes manually.

Trading frequency is intentionally variable. Quiet periods and periods without new positions are normal when the required conditions are not present.

RISK MANAGEMENT

AURELIS provides two position-sizing modes:

Fixed Lot

Uses the lot size selected by the user. This provides simple and transparent volume control.

Risk Percent

Calculates trading volume from account balance, protective distance and the internal risk allocation of the active engine.

Important: If the calculated volume is below the broker’s minimum tradable lot, the minimum lot may be used. In this situation, the actual risk can be higher than the selected percentage.

Regardless of the selected mode, users should choose settings appropriate for their account size, broker conditions and personal risk tolerance.

EXECUTION AND PROTECTION

Before sending an order, AURELIS validates the relevant trading conditions, including spread, volume, price validity and broker limitations.

The system includes integrated position protection, break-even and trailing management. It also verifies active positions and can restore required protective levels when necessary.

Execution results may vary between brokers because of spread, commission, slippage, execution speed, stop-level restrictions and symbol specifications.

NEWS FILTER

The integrated news filter can temporarily block new entries around selected high-impact USD events.

Users can configure the event names and the blocking period before and after an event. AURELIS can use the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar together with an optional external calendar source when the required terminal permission is enabled.

The news filter controls new entries only. Existing positions continue to be managed by the EA.

INSTALLATION

Attach AURELIS to one Gold chart.

Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5.

Select Fixed Lot or Risk Percent.

Set the desired volume or risk level.

Select the preferred dashboard mode.

Review the spread and news-filter settings.

Keep MetaTrader 5 or a VPS running while the EA is active.

The chart timeframe does not control the internal analysis. AURELIS reads the required timeframes automatically.

For full independent multi-engine operation, a hedging account is recommended. AURELIS includes safeguards for netting accounts, but netting rules can prevent simultaneous opposite-direction exposure and may produce different trading behavior.

RECOMMENDED FIRST USE

Begin on a demo account.

Start with the default settings.

Use a conservative lot size or risk percentage.

Confirm that the Gold symbol and contract specifications are suitable.

Test with the same broker and account conditions intended for live use.

Run only one AURELIS instance on one Gold chart per trading account.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

AURELIS is developed for Gold symbols. Broker symbol names may include prefixes or suffixes, such as XAUUSD, XAUUSD+ or similar Gold naming formats.

No automated trading system can guarantee profit or eliminate risk. Backtests, screenshots and past performance do not guarantee future results.

Trading involves risk, and losses are possible. Always test the EA carefully and use a position size appropriate for your account.