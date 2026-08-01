Aurum Edge Gold MT5

Aurum Edge is a fully automated breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) in MetaTrader 5. It measures the recent swing range on the H1 timeframe and places breakout orders when price moves out of that range, with a fixed stop loss attached to every single order from the moment it is placed. No martingale, no grid, no averaging into losing positions.





Only 5 copies are available at the current price of 99 USD. The next price is 149 USD. The planned steps are 199, 299, 399, 549 and a final price of 799 USD. The price is never reduced. All buyers receive the same product with free lifetime updates.





How it trades





The EA reads a rolling window of recent H1 highs and lows to define the current swing range. When price breaks above the range, breakout buy orders engage; when price breaks below it, breakout sell orders engage. Entries are placed at scheduled times during the day so the EA only participates in the highest-energy sessions, and a spread filter skips poor market conditions. A second trading zone is enabled once your balance reaches the configured threshold.





Risk and management





- Fixed stop loss on every order, defined before the order triggers

- Break-even module that locks in a small profit once a trade moves favorably

- Adaptive trailing stop that protects open profit

- Spread filter that refuses to trade in poor conditions

- Fixed lot sizing, simple and transparent

- Optional balance threshold before the second trading zone activates

- Straddle breakout entries placed on both sides of the H1 swing range

- Margin-level guard that prevents over-leveraging and margin stop-out

- No martingale, no grid, no recovery logic





Strategy tester results





The screenshots show a real-tick test on XAUUSD with 100 percent history quality: profit factor 26.55, about 89 percent profitable trades across 264 trades, maximal balance drawdown 0.81 percent, from a 100 USD initial deposit to 11,494.83 USD net profit. Sharpe ratio 287.6 and recovery factor 166.5 on the same test. These figures are reproducible: download the free demo and run the same real-tick test on your own broker data before buying. Tester results do not guarantee future performance.





Recommended setup





- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold), configured automatically on attach

- Timeframe: M1 chart (the strategy reads H1 internally)

- Minimum deposit: 100 USD

- Leverage: 1:100 or higher

- Low spread ECN, Raw or Zero account

- VPS recommended for continuous operation





Default settings are ready to use. Contact me through MQL5 private messages after purchase and I will send you the user manual and the installation guide.





Risk warning: trading leveraged instruments involves substantial risk. Always test on a demo account first and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.



