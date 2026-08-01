Aurum Edge Gold MT5

Aurum Edge is a fully automated breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) in MetaTrader 5. It measures the recent swing range on the H1 timeframe and places breakout orders when price moves out of that range, with a fixed stop loss attached to every single order from the moment it is placed. No martingale, no grid, no averaging into losing positions.


Only 5 copies are available at the current price of 99 USD. The next price is 149 USD. The planned steps are 199, 299, 399, 549 and a final price of 799 USD. The price is never reduced. All buyers receive the same product with free lifetime updates.


How it trades


The EA reads a rolling window of recent H1 highs and lows to define the current swing range. When price breaks above the range, breakout buy orders engage; when price breaks below it, breakout sell orders engage. Entries are placed at scheduled times during the day so the EA only participates in the highest-energy sessions, and a spread filter skips poor market conditions. A second trading zone is enabled once your balance reaches the configured threshold.


Risk and management


- Fixed stop loss on every order, defined before the order triggers

- Break-even module that locks in a small profit once a trade moves favorably

- Adaptive trailing stop that protects open profit

- Spread filter that refuses to trade in poor conditions

- Fixed lot sizing, simple and transparent

- Optional balance threshold before the second trading zone activates

- Straddle breakout entries placed on both sides of the H1 swing range

- Margin-level guard that prevents over-leveraging and margin stop-out

- No martingale, no grid, no recovery logic


Strategy tester results


The screenshots show a real-tick test on XAUUSD with 100 percent history quality: profit factor 26.55, about 89 percent profitable trades across 264 trades, maximal balance drawdown 0.81 percent, from a 100 USD initial deposit to 11,494.83 USD net profit. Sharpe ratio 287.6 and recovery factor 166.5 on the same test. These figures are reproducible: download the free demo and run the same real-tick test on your own broker data before buying. Tester results do not guarantee future performance.


Recommended setup


- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold), configured automatically on attach

- Timeframe: M1 chart (the strategy reads H1 internally)

- Minimum deposit: 100 USD

- Leverage: 1:100 or higher

- Low spread ECN, Raw or Zero account

- VPS recommended for continuous operation


Default settings are ready to use. Contact me through MQL5 private messages after purchase and I will send you the user manual and the installation guide.


Risk warning: trading leveraged instruments involves substantial risk. Always test on a demo account first and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.


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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Prop Guardian is an automated prop firm Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed around the rules of two step evaluation and funded accounts. It combines a fully automated trading strategy with a compliance engine that enforces daily loss limits, maximum drawdown limits and consistency requirements, so one bad session cannot disqualify the account. No martingale, no grid, no averaging. Only 5 copies are available at the current price of 149 USD. The next price is 199 USD. The planned steps ar
Kazmi Multi Core Hedge
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Gold(XAU) Highly Profitable EA Bot WHY DO 95% OF GOLD GRIDS BLOW ACCOUNTS? Because standard grid bots are dumb. They keep adding larger and larger lot sizes into a one-way trend, hoping for a pullback that never comes. They play Russian Roulette with your hard-earned capital. Kazmi Multi Core Hedge   ends this cycle of trading anxiety. It does not try to predict where Gold (XAUUSD) will go. Instead, it utilizes an advanced, institutional-grade   Multi-Core Balanced Hedging Algorithm   designed t
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