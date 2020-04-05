Opening

GoldPlaybook EA

GoldPlaybook EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD, built around three price-action setups: Breakout, Break & Retest, and Rejection (Buy of Support / Sell of Resistance). Entries are confirmed by candle wick behavior at key support/resistance levels — not lagging indicators. Every trade carries a stop loss from the moment it opens. A complete trading guide is included, explaining the reasoning behind every setup.

It doesn't guess, and it doesn't trade just to stay busy. It waits for one of three specific patterns to form, confirms it, grades its quality, and sizes the position accordingly. When nothing qualifies, it does nothing — a session with zero trades isn't a failure, it's the filter working as intended.

Pricing

Launch price: $129. The price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. The price may also increase independently of sales as GoldPlaybook EA is further developed and updated — buy now to lock in the current price.

Key Characteristics

No grid, martingale, or averaging — position size never increases to "recover" a loss.

— position size never increases to "recover" a loss. Price-action entries — setups are confirmed by candle wicks and support/resistance structure, not EMA, Bollinger Bands, or other lagging indicators.

— setups are confirmed by candle wicks and support/resistance structure, not EMA, Bollinger Bands, or other lagging indicators. Stop loss on every trade — no naked positions, ever.

— no naked positions, ever. One position at a time — no stacking or compounding exposure.

— no stacking or compounding exposure. Session & news filters — optional session restriction, built-in high-impact news filter.

— optional session restriction, built-in high-impact news filter. Spread protection — blocks new entries whenever live spread is abnormally wide.

— blocks new entries whenever live spread is abnormally wide. Partial close, break-even & trailing stop — manages winning trades automatically as they develop, including an optional continuous trailing mode.

— manages winning trades automatically as they develop, including an optional continuous trailing mode. Live on-chart panel — setup status, candle countdown, and running statistics visible at a glance.

— setup status, candle countdown, and running statistics visible at a glance. Includes the full GoldPlaybook trading guide (PDF) — explains the logic behind every setup, position-sizing guidance, and a complete parameter reference.

Tested Performance

Backtest, XAUUSD, January 2021 – July 2026 (5.5 years), 98% real-tick history quality. Lot sizes matched to the account size shown below — not a larger account scaled down for a better-looking percentage.

Metric Result Test account size €5,000 Lot sizing (A+ / B+ / C+) 0.10 / 0.05 / 0.02 Net Profit (5.5 years) €21,859.80 Profit Factor 2.03 Win Rate 79.4% Balance Drawdown (max) 6.21% Sharpe Ratio 10.84 Average holding time ≈29 minutes Total trades 7,511

The average winning trade is smaller than the average losing trade at this size — the system is profitable because its win rate is high enough to offset the difference. See Risk Disclosure below.

Tested with the included set file, XAUUSD, 2021.01.01–2026.07.24, highest available tick-modeling quality for the broker's data (aim for 95%+ History Quality as reported by Strategy Tester).

Recommendations

Trading Pair XAUUSD Minimum Deposit €5,000 for the default grading lot sizes. Smaller accounts (from $500) can run with grading disabled and a fixed 0.01 lot — see the included guide for the exact ratio. Leverage 1:100 or higher Account Type Any (Netting or Hedging) Broker requirements Tight, consistent XAUUSD spread (roughly $0.20–$0.30 average) — an ECN / raw-spread account is strongly recommended Recommended setup VPS or a computer that stays connected around the clock

Roadmap

The current default mode reads market structure on a fast, 1-minute basis. We're actively developing a higher-timeframe structural version (M15 for Breakout/Break & Retest, H1 for Rejection setups) with a dynamic, structure-based take-profit target, to be delivered as a future update. Advanced users can already experiment with this mode manually today — the included guide gives the exact settings — at their own risk, since it hasn't been validated with the same rigor as the default configuration above.

Risk Disclosure

Trading financial markets involves risk of capital loss. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results, and market conditions change over time. This system's average losing trade is larger than its average winning trade; profitability depends on maintaining a high win rate, which makes consistent, low-cost trade execution (tight spread, minimal slippage) more important here than for a wider-stop strategy. Please read the included guide in full and test on a demo account before trading live.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What makes GoldPlaybook EA different from other Gold robots? It trades exclusively on price action — candle wicks and support/resistance structure — rather than indicators, grid, or martingale. Every setup and every input is documented in the included guide.

2. Do I need trading experience to use it? No. The default settings are the exact configuration behind the performance table above. You only need to set a lot size appropriate for your deposit (see Position Sizing in the included guide).

3. Which symbol and timeframe should I use? XAUUSD only. The EA reads its own internal timeframe for structure regardless of which chart you attach it to.

4. Is it fully automatic? Yes, and it can optionally send you push notifications so you can follow along or step in manually.

5. Can I use it with any broker? Yes, but a broker with tight, consistent XAUUSD spread is strongly recommended — see Recommendations above. The EA includes a built-in spread filter as a safety net, but it cannot fix a consistently poor-spread broker.

6. Will I receive updates? Yes. The structural M15/H1 mode described in the Roadmap is in active development.

7. What do I receive after purchase? The Expert Advisor and the complete GoldPlaybook trading guide (PDF), covering every setup, entry model, and input parameter in detail.