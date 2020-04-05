GoldPlaybook EA

GoldPlaybook EA 

Opening

GoldPlaybook EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD, built around three price-action setups: Breakout, Break & Retest, and Rejection (Buy of Support / Sell of Resistance). Entries are confirmed by candle wick behavior at key support/resistance levels — not lagging indicators. Every trade carries a stop loss from the moment it opens. A complete trading guide is included, explaining the reasoning behind every setup.

It doesn't guess, and it doesn't trade just to stay busy. It waits for one of three specific patterns to form, confirms it, grades its quality, and sizes the position accordingly. When nothing qualifies, it does nothing — a session with zero trades isn't a failure, it's the filter working as intended.

Pricing

Launch price: $129. The price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. The price may also increase independently of sales as GoldPlaybook EA is further developed and updated — buy now to lock in the current price.

Key Characteristics

  • No grid, martingale, or averaging — position size never increases to "recover" a loss.
  • Price-action entries — setups are confirmed by candle wicks and support/resistance structure, not EMA, Bollinger Bands, or other lagging indicators.
  • Stop loss on every trade — no naked positions, ever.
  • One position at a time — no stacking or compounding exposure.
  • Session & news filters — optional session restriction, built-in high-impact news filter.
  • Spread protection — blocks new entries whenever live spread is abnormally wide.
  • Partial close, break-even & trailing stop — manages winning trades automatically as they develop, including an optional continuous trailing mode.
  • Live on-chart panel — setup status, candle countdown, and running statistics visible at a glance.
  • Includes the full GoldPlaybook trading guide (PDF) — explains the logic behind every setup, position-sizing guidance, and a complete parameter reference.

Tested Performance

Backtest, XAUUSD, January 2021 – July 2026 (5.5 years), 98% real-tick history quality. Lot sizes matched to the account size shown below — not a larger account scaled down for a better-looking percentage.

Metric Result
Test account size €5,000
Lot sizing (A+ / B+ / C+) 0.10 / 0.05 / 0.02
Net Profit (5.5 years) €21,859.80
Profit Factor 2.03
Win Rate 79.4%
Balance Drawdown (max) 6.21%
Sharpe Ratio 10.84
Average holding time ≈29 minutes
Total trades 7,511

The average winning trade is smaller than the average losing trade at this size — the system is profitable because its win rate is high enough to offset the difference. See Risk Disclosure below.

Tested with the included set file, XAUUSD, 2021.01.01–2026.07.24, highest available tick-modeling quality for the broker's data (aim for 95%+ History Quality as reported by Strategy Tester).

Recommendations
Trading Pair XAUUSD
Minimum Deposit €5,000 for the default grading lot sizes. Smaller accounts (from $500) can run with grading disabled and a fixed 0.01 lot — see the included guide for the exact ratio.
Leverage 1:100 or higher
Account Type Any (Netting or Hedging)
Broker requirements Tight, consistent XAUUSD spread (roughly $0.20–$0.30 average) — an ECN / raw-spread account is strongly recommended
Recommended setup VPS or a computer that stays connected around the clock

Roadmap

The current default mode reads market structure on a fast, 1-minute basis. We're actively developing a higher-timeframe structural version (M15 for Breakout/Break & Retest, H1 for Rejection setups) with a dynamic, structure-based take-profit target, to be delivered as a future update. Advanced users can already experiment with this mode manually today — the included guide gives the exact settings — at their own risk, since it hasn't been validated with the same rigor as the default configuration above.

Risk Disclosure

Trading financial markets involves risk of capital loss. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results, and market conditions change over time. This system's average losing trade is larger than its average winning trade; profitability depends on maintaining a high win rate, which makes consistent, low-cost trade execution (tight spread, minimal slippage) more important here than for a wider-stop strategy. Please read the included guide in full and test on a demo account before trading live.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What makes GoldPlaybook EA different from other Gold robots? It trades exclusively on price action — candle wicks and support/resistance structure — rather than indicators, grid, or martingale. Every setup and every input is documented in the included guide.

2. Do I need trading experience to use it? No. The default settings are the exact configuration behind the performance table above. You only need to set a lot size appropriate for your deposit (see Position Sizing in the included guide).

3. Which symbol and timeframe should I use? XAUUSD only. The EA reads its own internal timeframe for structure regardless of which chart you attach it to.

4. Is it fully automatic? Yes, and it can optionally send you push notifications so you can follow along or step in manually.

5. Can I use it with any broker? Yes, but a broker with tight, consistent XAUUSD spread is strongly recommended — see Recommendations above. The EA includes a built-in spread filter as a safety net, but it cannot fix a consistently poor-spread broker.

6. Will I receive updates? Yes. The structural M15/H1 mode described in the Roadmap is in active development.

7. What do I receive after purchase? The Expert Advisor and the complete GoldPlaybook trading guide (PDF), covering every setup, entry model, and input parameter in detail.


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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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