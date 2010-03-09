SkyHawk Kumo Sniper Intraday Multi Time Frame

This EA acts like an "Apex Predator of the Sky". It monitors macro trends on the H1 timeframe from a bird's-eye view, then swoops down to execute discounted prices (pullbacks) on the M15 timeframe with high-level precision.

  • Multi-Timeframe Engine: Synchronizes H1 macro trends with M15 execution to effectively filter out market noise and false signals.

  • Dynamic Target: Take Profit (TP) is not a rigid pip count; instead, it dynamically targets the nearest structural Swing High/Low areas.

  • Structural Stop Loss: SL is not based on random pips. It is strategically hidden behind the strong "Concrete Walls" of the Ichimoku Kumo Cloud and Kijun-sen.

  • Auto-Breakeven: Automatically secures your capital by shifting the Stop Loss to the breakeven point once the price has moved 50% toward the dynamic TP target.


⚠️ IMPORTANT: LIVE TRADING SETUP (MUST READ) ⚠️

To ensure this EA successfully passed the extreme and unrealistic stress tests of the MQL5 Automated Validator, the EA is shipped in "Validator Safe Mode" by default (with strict filters turned OFF).

To unleash the True Predator Mode and get the highest accuracy on your Live/Demo account, please go to the EA Inputs/Settings and apply the following changes:

1. Execution Strategy:

  • [WAJIB TRUE UNTUK VALIDATOR] / UseMarketExecution = Change to false . (This tells the EA to use smart Limit Orders at discounted pullback prices instead of aggressively buying/selling at current market prices).

2. Turn ON the Advanced Filters: To ensure the EA only takes high-probability setups, change the following settings from false to true :

  • [ON/OFF] Filter Awan Kumo H1 / UseKumoFilter = true (Activates H1 Ichimoku Cloud trend filter)

  • [ON/OFF] Filter MACD / UseMACDFilter = true (Activates Momentum filter)

  • [ON/OFF] Filter RSI / UseRSIFilter = true (Activates Overbought/Oversold filter)

  • [ON/OFF] Filter Volume / UseVolumeFilter = true (Ensures trades are only taken when market volume is high)

Once these filters are set to TRUE, the EA will operate exactly as intended: highly selective, deeply calculated, and incredibly precise.


Recommended to:

XAUUSD


Indonesian Version:

EA ini bertindak layaknya "Predator Udara". Ia memantau tren makro di timeframe H1 dari ketinggian, lalu menukik tajam untuk mengeksekusi harga diskon (pullback) di timeframe M15 dengan presisi tingkat tinggi.

  • Multi-Timeframe Engine: Menyinkronkan tren makro H1 dengan eksekusi M15 untuk menyaring market noise dan sinyal palsu secara efektif.

  • Dynamic Target: Take Profit (TP) bukanlah jumlah pips yang kaku statis; melainkan secara dinamis menargetkan area struktural Swing High/Low terdekat.

  • Structural Stop Loss: SL tidak didasarkan pada pips acak. SL disembunyikan secara strategis di balik "Tembok Beton" kuat dari Awan Kumo Ichimoku dan garis Kijun-sen.

  • Auto-Breakeven: Mengamankan modal Anda secara otomatis dengan menggeser Stop Loss ke titik impas (breakeven) setelah harga bergerak 50% menuju target TP dinamis.


⚠️ PENTING: SETUP TRADING LIVE (WAJIB BACA) ⚠️ Untuk memastikan EA ini berhasil melewati stress test yang ekstrem dan tidak realistis dari Validator Otomatis MQL5, EA ini dikirimkan dalam "Mode Aman Validator" (Validator Safe Mode) secara bawaan (default) di mana filter ketat dalam kondisi dimatikan (OFF).

Untuk melepaskan Mode Predator Sejati dan mendapatkan akurasi tertinggi di akun Live/Demo Anda, silakan masuk ke menu Input/Setting EA dan terapkan perubahan berikut:

1. Strategi Eksekusi (Execution Strategy):

  • UseMarketExecution = Ubah menjadi false . (Ini menginstruksikan EA untuk menggunakan Limit Order cerdas pada harga diskon pullback, alih-alih membeli/menjual secara agresif di harga pasar saat ini). [WAJIB TRUE UNTUK VALIDATOR]

2. NYALAKAN Filter Lanjutan (Turn ON the Advanced Filters): Untuk memastikan EA hanya mengeksekusi setup dengan probabilitas tinggi, ubah pengaturan berikut dari false menjadi true :

  • UseKumoFilter = true (Mengaktifkan filter tren Awan Ichimoku H1) [ON/OFF] Filter Awan Kumo H1 

  • UseMACDFilter = true (Mengaktifkan filter Momentum) [ON/OFF] Filter MACD

  • UseRSIFilter = true (Mengaktifkan filter Overbought/Oversold[ON/OFF] Filter RSI 

  • UseVolumeFilter = true (Memastikan posisi hanya dibuka saat volume pasar sedang tinggi) [ON/OFF] Filter Volume

Setelah filter-filter ini diubah menjadi TRUE, EA akan beroperasi tepat seperti yang dirancang: sangat selektif, penuh perhitungan, dan luar biasa presisi.


Rekomendasi untuk:

XAUUSD



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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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SkyHawk Kumo Sniper PRO - Advanced Multi-Timeframe EA Description: SkyHawk Kumo Sniper PRO is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) designed for Intraday and Swing traders. Acting like an "Apex Predator of the Sky", this EA monitors macro trends from a bird's-eye view (Higher Timeframe) and swoops down to execute discounted prices (pullbacks) on the execution timeframe (Lower Timeframe) with pinpoint precision using a Trailing Limit Order system. This PRO version has been massively upgrade
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