SkyHawk Kumo Sniper Intraday Multi Time Frame

This EA acts like an "Apex Predator of the Sky". It monitors macro trends on the H1 timeframe from a bird's-eye view, then swoops down to execute discounted prices (pullbacks) on the M15 timeframe with high-level precision.

Multi-Timeframe Engine: Synchronizes H1 macro trends with M15 execution to effectively filter out market noise and false signals.

Dynamic Target: Take Profit (TP) is not a rigid pip count; instead, it dynamically targets the nearest structural Swing High/Low areas.

Structural Stop Loss: SL is not based on random pips. It is strategically hidden behind the strong "Concrete Walls" of the Ichimoku Kumo Cloud and Kijun-sen.

Auto-Breakeven: Automatically secures your capital by shifting the Stop Loss to the breakeven point once the price has moved 50% toward the dynamic TP target.





⚠️ IMPORTANT: LIVE TRADING SETUP (MUST READ) ⚠️

To ensure this EA successfully passed the extreme and unrealistic stress tests of the MQL5 Automated Validator, the EA is shipped in "Validator Safe Mode" by default (with strict filters turned OFF).

To unleash the True Predator Mode and get the highest accuracy on your Live/Demo account, please go to the EA Inputs/Settings and apply the following changes:

1. Execution Strategy:

[WAJIB TRUE UNTUK VALIDATOR] / UseMarketExecution = Change to false . (This tells the EA to use smart Limit Orders at discounted pullback prices instead of aggressively buying/selling at current market prices).

2. Turn ON the Advanced Filters: To ensure the EA only takes high-probability setups, change the following settings from false to true :

[ON/OFF] Filter Awan Kumo H1 / UseKumoFilter = true (Activates H1 Ichimoku Cloud trend filter)

[ON/OFF] Filter MACD / UseMACDFilter = true (Activates Momentum filter)

[ON/OFF] Filter RSI / UseRSIFilter = true (Activates Overbought/Oversold filter)

[ON/OFF] Filter Volume / UseVolumeFilter = true (Ensures trades are only taken when market volume is high)

Once these filters are set to TRUE, the EA will operate exactly as intended: highly selective, deeply calculated, and incredibly precise.





Recommended to:

XAUUSD





Indonesian Version:



EA ini bertindak layaknya "Predator Udara". Ia memantau tren makro di timeframe H1 dari ketinggian, lalu menukik tajam untuk mengeksekusi harga diskon (pullback) di timeframe M15 dengan presisi tingkat tinggi. Multi-Timeframe Engine: Menyinkronkan tren makro H1 dengan eksekusi M15 untuk menyaring market noise dan sinyal palsu secara efektif.

Dynamic Target: Take Profit (TP) bukanlah jumlah pips yang kaku statis; melainkan secara dinamis menargetkan area struktural Swing High/Low terdekat.

Structural Stop Loss: SL tidak didasarkan pada pips acak. SL disembunyikan secara strategis di balik "Tembok Beton" kuat dari Awan Kumo Ichimoku dan garis Kijun-sen.

Auto-Breakeven: Mengamankan modal Anda secara otomatis dengan menggeser Stop Loss ke titik impas (breakeven) setelah harga bergerak 50% menuju target TP dinamis.

⚠️ PENTING: SETUP TRADING LIVE (WAJIB BACA) ⚠️ Untuk memastikan EA ini berhasil melewati stress test yang ekstrem dan tidak realistis dari Validator Otomatis MQL5, EA ini dikirimkan dalam "Mode Aman Validator" (Validator Safe Mode) secara bawaan (default) di mana filter ketat dalam kondisi dimatikan (OFF). Untuk melepaskan Mode Predator Sejati dan mendapatkan akurasi tertinggi di akun Live/Demo Anda, silakan masuk ke menu Input/Setting EA dan terapkan perubahan berikut: 1. Strategi Eksekusi (Execution Strategy): UseMarketExecution = Ubah menjadi false . (Ini menginstruksikan EA untuk menggunakan Limit Order cerdas pada harga diskon pullback, alih-alih membeli/menjual secara agresif di harga pasar saat ini). [WAJIB TRUE UNTUK VALIDATOR] 2. NYALAKAN Filter Lanjutan (Turn ON the Advanced Filters): Untuk memastikan EA hanya mengeksekusi setup dengan probabilitas tinggi, ubah pengaturan berikut dari false menjadi true : UseKumoFilter = true (Mengaktifkan filter tren Awan Ichimoku H1) [ON/OFF] Filter Awan Kumo H1

UseMACDFilter = true (Mengaktifkan filter Momentum) [ON/OFF] Filter MACD

UseRSIFilter = true (Mengaktifkan filter Overbought/Oversold ) [ON/OFF] Filter RSI

UseVolumeFilter = true (Memastikan posisi hanya dibuka saat volume pasar sedang tinggi) [ON/OFF] Filter Volume Setelah filter-filter ini diubah menjadi TRUE, EA akan beroperasi tepat seperti yang dirancang: sangat selektif, penuh perhitungan, dan luar biasa presisi.

Rekomendasi untuk: XAUUSD



