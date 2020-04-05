QuantHFT Gold - Premium Algorithmic Trading System





QuantHFT Gold is a highly advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the unique volatility and rapid price movements of XAUUSD (Gold). Utilizing a mathematically proven multi-level positioning framework combined with a proprietary Smart Recovery system, QuantHFT Gold is designed to extract maximum profit from every micro-movement and tick data in the market.





Unlike standard trading bots, QuantHFT Gold does not blindly open trades. It incorporates built-in ADX (Average Directional Index) and ATR (Average True Range) filters to measure market momentum and dynamically adapt to extreme volatility. Whether the market is ranging or experiencing sudden spikes, the algorithm mathematically adjusts its entry zones to stay on the profitable side of the price action.





Key Features





- High-Frequency Tick Logic: The core algorithm analyzes raw tick data to execute trades with extreme precision, capitalizing on the smallest market fluctuations.

- Smart Recovery System: Automatically calculates mathematical breakeven points and dynamically adjusts volume multipliers to safely recover from temporary drawdowns and manage active positions efficiently.

- Dynamic Market Adaptation: Uses Higher Timeframe (H4) ADX and ATR to measure market momentum, allowing the bot to intelligently space out its dynamic entry levels during explosive price movements.

- Danger Radar: A custom safety mechanism that detects extreme, erratic market volatility and prevents new trade cycles when the market structure is unpredictable.

- Professional On-Screen Dashboard: A sleek, fully interactive neon-green matrix dashboard that displays real-time statistics, target profits, current spread, and active filters directly on your chart.





Recommendations & Setup





- Supported Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

- Strict Timeframe: M1 (The EA relies on tick data analysis, making M1 the only required timeframe).

- Minimum Deposit: $500 (Cent account recommended for lower risk)

- Leverage: 1:100 or higher

- Broker Execution: A low latency, low spread ECN broker is highly recommended for optimal HFT execution.

- VPS: A stable VPS running 24/7 is mandatory for any automated strategy.





How to Use





1. Attach the EA to a XAUUSD M1 chart.

2. The default settings are already optimized for balanced risk.

3. Ensure AutoTrading is enabled in your MetaTrader terminal.

4. Monitor the sleek AetherFlow Dashboard on the top-left of your chart for real-time insights into your recovery profit and next lot size.





Risk Warning





Multi-level averaging and cost-averaging strategies carry a high level of risk. While QuantHFT Gold includes advanced filters to mitigate these risks, it is highly recommended to withdraw your initial investment as soon as you double your account, or to trade using a Cent account if your capital is small. Past performance in backtesting is not a guarantee of future results. Please test on a Demo account first to understand the EA's behavior.