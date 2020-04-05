QuantHFT Gold

QuantHFT Gold - Premium Algorithmic Trading System


QuantHFT Gold is a highly advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the unique volatility and rapid price movements of XAUUSD (Gold). Utilizing a mathematically proven multi-level positioning framework combined with a proprietary Smart Recovery system, QuantHFT Gold is designed to extract maximum profit from every micro-movement and tick data in the market.

Unlike standard trading bots, QuantHFT Gold does not blindly open trades. It incorporates built-in ADX (Average Directional Index) and ATR (Average True Range) filters to measure market momentum and dynamically adapt to extreme volatility. Whether the market is ranging or experiencing sudden spikes, the algorithm mathematically adjusts its entry zones to stay on the profitable side of the price action.

Key Features

- High-Frequency Tick Logic: The core algorithm analyzes raw tick data to execute trades with extreme precision, capitalizing on the smallest market fluctuations.
- Smart Recovery System: Automatically calculates mathematical breakeven points and dynamically adjusts volume multipliers to safely recover from temporary drawdowns and manage active positions efficiently.
- Dynamic Market Adaptation: Uses Higher Timeframe (H4) ADX and ATR to measure market momentum, allowing the bot to intelligently space out its dynamic entry levels during explosive price movements.
- Danger Radar: A custom safety mechanism that detects extreme, erratic market volatility and prevents new trade cycles when the market structure is unpredictable.
- Professional On-Screen Dashboard: A sleek, fully interactive neon-green matrix dashboard that displays real-time statistics, target profits, current spread, and active filters directly on your chart.

Recommendations & Setup

- Supported Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Strict Timeframe: M1 (The EA relies on tick data analysis, making M1 the only required timeframe).
- Minimum Deposit: $500 (Cent account recommended for lower risk)
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Broker Execution: A low latency, low spread ECN broker is highly recommended for optimal HFT execution.
- VPS: A stable VPS running 24/7 is mandatory for any automated strategy.

How to Use

1. Attach the EA to a XAUUSD M1 chart.
2. The default settings are already optimized for balanced risk.
3. Ensure AutoTrading is enabled in your MetaTrader terminal.
4. Monitor the sleek AetherFlow Dashboard on the top-left of your chart for real-time insights into your recovery profit and next lot size.

Risk Warning

Multi-level averaging and cost-averaging strategies carry a high level of risk. While QuantHFT Gold includes advanced filters to mitigate these risks, it is highly recommended to withdraw your initial investment as soon as you double your account, or to trade using a Cent account if your capital is small. Past performance in backtesting is not a guarantee of future results. Please test on a Demo account first to understand the EA's behavior.
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Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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