KTS Killtheshow EA

1. Point A Detection (Market Structure Identification)

  • Swing High / Low Scanning: The EA scans past price action using the InpSwingDepth parameter. If a central bar is higher (or lower) than InpSwingDepth bars to its left and right, it establishes a key Support or Resistance level (Point A).

  • Level Tracking: The EA tracks up to InpMaxActiveLevels simultaneously, plotting dynamic support lines in blue and resistance lines in red directly on your chart.

2. Point B Retest Execution (Initial Trade Entry)

  • Tolerance Zone: When the current Ask or Bid price approaches a tracked Point A level within InpTolerancePoints , it flags a Point B retest.

  • Order Generation:

    • Support Bounce: Opens a BUY order.

    • Resistance Bounce: Opens a SELL order.

  • Visual markers highlight the exact trigger location on the chart.

3. Dynamic Grid Expansion

If price breaks through the level instead of bouncing immediately:

  • Distance Threshold: Once price moves against the open position by InpGridDistancePoints , the EA opens additional grid trades.

  • Lot Sizing Multiplier: Grid positions scale using InpLotMultiplier (e.g., $1.5\times$ base lot) to lower the average break-even point for the overall position basket.

  • Max Grid Cap: Trades are capped at InpMaxGridTrades to prevent over-exposure.

Profit Drivers & Performance Factors

The system relies on several core mechanics to maximize profitability while mitigating account drawdown:

1. Basket Target Profit & Max Loss Protection

Instead of managing trades solely on individual Stop Loss / Take Profit pips, the EA evaluates the total net equity of all open orders combined (including spread, commission, and swap):

  • Basket Profit Target ( InpBasketProfitUSD ): When net profit reaches the designated dollar amount (e.g., +$20.00), all open positions close instantly.

  • Basket Max Loss ( InpBasketLossUSD ): If price trends heavily against the grid, all positions close at the hard dollar limit (e.g., -$100.00) to protect account capital.

2. Built-in Economic News Filter

  • Uses MT5's native MqlCalendar database to query high-impact events for the currency pair being traded.

  • Pauses trade entries InpNewsPauseBefore minutes prior to news releases and resumes InpNewsPauseAfter minutes post-release to avoid high-slippage volatility spikes.

3. Adaptive Money Management

  • Auto-Lot Mode: Dynamically scales lot sizes relative to account equity (e.g., 0.01 lots per $1,000 equity).

  • Automatically validates minimum/maximum broker volume limits and volume steps prior to order execution.

On-Chart Visual Suite

  • AI Matrix Canvas Background: A vector grid drawn via CCanvas featuring custom opacity controls ( InpCanvasOpacity ) and dynamic node points.

  • Branded Graphic Overlay: Renders custom background graphics directly on chart space via MQL5 resource loading ( ::Images\ktspovertykiller.bmp ).

  • Real-time Heads-Up Dashboard: Displays real-time updates for:

    • Active trading status / News pause state

    • Tracked S/R level count

    • Open grid trade count

    • Total Basket P&L in USD

    • Current Account Equity


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