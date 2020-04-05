Smart Pulse AI
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.10
- Activations: 10
Smart Pulse AI
Smart Pulse AI is an automated trading robot designed for traders who value discipline, risk control, and a clear trading logic.
The robot analyzes price movement, waits for confirmation of a trading setup, and opens trades according to predefined rules. The main idea behind the product is to help traders follow a systematic approach without impulsive decisions.
Who It Is For
Smart Pulse AI may be useful for traders who want to:
|Trader Goal
|How the Robot Helps
|Follow trading rules
|The robot works according to a defined algorithm
|Reduce emotional decisions
|Trades are opened automatically based on strategy conditions
|Use a clear entry logic
|Entries are considered only after setup confirmation
|Control position size
|Risk management settings are available
|Test different operating modes
|You can use the base mode or the AI Recovery mode
How It Works
Smart Pulse AI uses an algorithm that evaluates price behavior and the conditions for entering the market.
The robot:
- analyzes price movement;
- waits for confirmation of a trading setup;
- filters weak signals according to internal rules;
- manages positions within the selected settings;
- follows the chosen operating mode.
In simple terms: the robot does not open a trade on every price move. It first evaluates the conditions and then makes a decision based on the algorithm.
Operating Modes
Smart Pulse AI includes two operating modes:
|Mode
|Description
|Market Safe
|A basic mode with a more cautious management profile
|AI Recovery
|An advanced position management mode
Before using it on a live account, it is recommended to test both modes in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account. The AI Recovery mode requires careful settings selection and responsible risk control.
Recommended Launch Conditions
|Parameter
|Recommendation
|Minimum deposit
|from 1000 USD
|Leverage
|1:500 or higher
|Main instrument
|EUR/USD
|Timeframe
|M5, 5 minutes
|Account type
|Hedging
These parameters are provided as recommended starting conditions. Before trading, the trader should verify the settings based on their broker, deposit size, and acceptable risk level.
Key Features
- automated trading based on a defined algorithm;
- clear choice of operating mode;
- entries after strategy confirmation;
- settings for risk and position size management;
- ability to test the robot in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use;
- a calm, systematic approach to trading.
Important Information
The results of Smart Pulse AI depend on market conditions, settings, the broker, and the selected risk level. Before using it on a live account, it is recommended to test the robot in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account.
Before using it on a live account, it is recommended to:
|Step
|What to Do
|1
|Test the robot in the Strategy Tester
|2
|Run it on a demo account
|3
|Adjust the settings to fit your deposit
|4
|Evaluate your acceptable risk level
|5
|Only then consider using it on a live account
Smart Pulse AI is a tool for automated trading with a clear entry logic, position management modes, and risk control settings. The robot is suitable for traders who want to follow a disciplined approach and verify trading decisions before going live.