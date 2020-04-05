Smart Pulse AI

Smart Pulse AI

Smart Pulse AI is an automated trading robot designed for traders who value discipline, risk control, and a clear trading logic.

The robot analyzes price movement, waits for confirmation of a trading setup, and opens trades according to predefined rules. The main idea behind the product is to help traders follow a systematic approach without impulsive decisions.

Who It Is For

Smart Pulse AI may be useful for traders who want to:

Trader Goal How the Robot Helps
Follow trading rules The robot works according to a defined algorithm
Reduce emotional decisions Trades are opened automatically based on strategy conditions
Use a clear entry logic Entries are considered only after setup confirmation
Control position size Risk management settings are available
Test different operating modes You can use the base mode or the AI Recovery mode

How It Works

Smart Pulse AI uses an algorithm that evaluates price behavior and the conditions for entering the market.

The robot:

  • analyzes price movement;
  • waits for confirmation of a trading setup;
  • filters weak signals according to internal rules;
  • manages positions within the selected settings;
  • follows the chosen operating mode.

In simple terms: the robot does not open a trade on every price move. It first evaluates the conditions and then makes a decision based on the algorithm.

Operating Modes

Smart Pulse AI includes two operating modes:

Mode Description
Market Safe A basic mode with a more cautious management profile
AI Recovery An advanced position management mode

Before using it on a live account, it is recommended to test both modes in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account. The AI Recovery mode requires careful settings selection and responsible risk control.

Recommended Launch Conditions

Parameter Recommendation
Minimum deposit from 1000 USD
Leverage 1:500 or higher
Main instrument EUR/USD
Timeframe M5, 5 minutes
Account type Hedging

These parameters are provided as recommended starting conditions. Before trading, the trader should verify the settings based on their broker, deposit size, and acceptable risk level.

Key Features

  • automated trading based on a defined algorithm;
  • clear choice of operating mode;
  • entries after strategy confirmation;
  • settings for risk and position size management;
  • ability to test the robot in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use;
  • a calm, systematic approach to trading.

Important Information

The results of Smart Pulse AI depend on market conditions, settings, the broker, and the selected risk level. Before using it on a live account, it is recommended to test the robot in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account.

Before using it on a live account, it is recommended to:

Step What to Do
1 Test the robot in the Strategy Tester
2 Run it on a demo account
3 Adjust the settings to fit your deposit
4 Evaluate your acceptable risk level
5 Only then consider using it on a live account

Smart Pulse AI is a tool for automated trading with a clear entry logic, position management modes, and risk control settings. The robot is suitable for traders who want to follow a disciplined approach and verify trading decisions before going live.


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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Hourly Volume Profile
Sviatoslav Fomin
Indicators
Ever notice price hitting “empty space” on the chart and suddenly reversing? It’s not magic. It’s not random. It’s Volume. Traditional volume bars only tell you when money entered the market. But they hide the most important secret: At what PRICE? Introducing the Intraday Hourly Volume Profile — the indicator that gives you X-Ray vision for your MT5 charts. Why you need this tool right now:   Catch Precision Reversals:   The indicator reveals hidden “walls” of orders that naked charts don’t s
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