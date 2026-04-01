Pullback Indicator

Pullback Indicator is your all-in-one MT5 indicator for any instrument, on any timeframe. It identifies precise zones where high-probability pullback setups are likely to form. Set it up, lock in, and simply follow the zones — no guessing, no overthinking.

How to Enter Buy or Sell: 
• Only enter a buy or sell when price enters the zone and then rejects it, confirmed by clear rejection candles. 
• If the level is broken (price closes beyond the zone), do not enter the trade. 
• Place your stop loss just below the zone for buys, and just above the zone for sells. 
• Take profit depends on your appetite and strategy — set it where you feel comfortable.

Features: 
• Identifies high-probability pullback zones on any instrument (forex, synthetic indices, commodities, stocks — you choose) 
• Works on all timeframes to match your trading style 
• For scalping: use M15 and lower timeframes 
• For day trading: focus on the 1-hour chart 
• For the strongest zones and big swings: use H4 and higher timeframes 
• Simple signals for every skill level 
• Perfect for catching sharp moves without fear of missing out (FOMO)

Risk Management: 
• Use lot sizes that fit your equity and the risk you’re comfortable with 
• Never risk money you can’t afford to lose 
• Don’t stack too heavily on a single signal 
• No rush. No gambling. Just discipline, patience, and following the signals exactly as instructed. Small capital with the right mindset = real results. Imagine that consistency with a bigger balance – that’s how growth becomes predictable.

Risk Disclosure: 
Trading any instrument carries real risk. Always manage your exposure and remember: past results never guarantee future returns.
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Reign
Cleverson Tuntufye Kilembe
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Reign  is your all-in-one MT5 indicator for any instrument, on any timeframe. It identifies precise zones where high-probability  setups are likely to form. Set it up, lock in, and simply follow the zones, no guessing, no overthinking. How to Enter Buy or Sell:  • Only enter a buy or sell when price enters the zone and then rejects it, confirmed by clear rejection candles.  • If the level is broken (price closes beyond the zone), do not enter the trade.  • Place your stop loss just belo
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