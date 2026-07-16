Claude Artificial Intelligence

Claude Direction Insight

On-demand AI price direction estimator for MetaTrader 4

Overview

Claude Direction Insight adds a single button to your chart. Click it, and the EA sends the most recent bars of price data to Claude (Anthropic's AI model) and returns an estimated probability split — for example, "Up: 63% / Down: 37%" — along with a one-line rationale, displayed directly on your chart.

It's built for traders who want a fast, independent second opinion on short-term direction without switching windows or running a separate analysis tool.

Key features

One-click analysis — no automation, no background polling. You control exactly when a request is made.

— no automation, no background polling. You control exactly when a request is made. Works on any symbol or timeframe — sends whatever chart you're viewing.

— sends whatever chart you're viewing. Plain-language rationale — not just a number, a short explanation of what stood out in the recent price action.

— not just a number, a short explanation of what stood out in the recent price action. Lightweight — no external DLLs, no extra installers. Pure MQL4 using MT4's built-in WebRequest.

— no external DLLs, no extra installers. Pure MQL4 using MT4's built-in WebRequest. Configurable context window — choose how many recent bars are sent (default 50).

How it works

You click "Ask Claude" on the chart. The EA packages the recent OHLC bars for the current symbol/timeframe into a request. The request is sent securely to the Anthropic API using your own API key. Claude analyzes the recent price structure and returns an estimated up/down percentage split with a short rationale. The result appears as a label directly on your chart.

Setup instructions

Get an Anthropic API key at console.anthropic.com (API Keys section). This is a separate account from any Claude.ai subscription and is billed per request by Anthropic, not by this product. Whitelist the API URL in MT4: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add: https://api.anthropic.com Attach the EA to any chart. Enter your API key in the EA's Inputs tab ( InpApiKey ). Click "Ask Claude" whenever you want an estimate.

Inputs

Input Description Default InpApiKey Your Anthropic API key (required) InpModel Claude model to use claude-sonnet-5 InpBarsToSend Number of recent bars sent as context 50 InpTimeoutMs Request timeout in milliseconds 15000

Requirements

MetaTrader 4 (build 600+)

An active internet connection

Your own Anthropic API key (usage-based billing applies via your Anthropic account, separate from this EA's purchase price)

Important disclaimer

This tool provides an AI-generated estimate based on recent price data — it is not a certified trading signal, not backtested, and not a guarantee of future performance. Language models are not specialized quantitative forecasting systems; treat the output as one input among many, not a standalone basis for trade decisions. Past results (simulated or otherwise) do not guarantee future results. Trading forex/CFDs carries substantial risk of loss. Test thoroughly on a demo account before any live use, and always apply your own risk management.

Support

For setup help or questions, ASK CLAUDE AI