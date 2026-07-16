Claude Artificial Intelligence
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
On-demand AI price direction estimator for MetaTrader 4
Overview
Claude Direction Insight adds a single button to your chart. Click it, and the EA sends the most recent bars of price data to Claude (Anthropic's AI model) and returns an estimated probability split — for example, "Up: 63% / Down: 37%" — along with a one-line rationale, displayed directly on your chart.
It's built for traders who want a fast, independent second opinion on short-term direction without switching windows or running a separate analysis tool.
Key features
- One-click analysis — no automation, no background polling. You control exactly when a request is made.
- Works on any symbol or timeframe — sends whatever chart you're viewing.
- Plain-language rationale — not just a number, a short explanation of what stood out in the recent price action.
- Lightweight — no external DLLs, no extra installers. Pure MQL4 using MT4's built-in WebRequest.
- Configurable context window — choose how many recent bars are sent (default 50).
How it works
- You click "Ask Claude" on the chart.
- The EA packages the recent OHLC bars for the current symbol/timeframe into a request.
- The request is sent securely to the Anthropic API using your own API key.
- Claude analyzes the recent price structure and returns an estimated up/down percentage split with a short rationale.
- The result appears as a label directly on your chart.
Setup instructions
- Get an Anthropic API key at console.anthropic.com (API Keys section). This is a separate account from any Claude.ai subscription and is billed per request by Anthropic, not by this product.
- Whitelist the API URL in MT4: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add: https://api.anthropic.com
- Attach the EA to any chart.
- Enter your API key in the EA's Inputs tab ( InpApiKey ).
- Click "Ask Claude" whenever you want an estimate.
Inputs
|Input
|Description
|Default
|InpApiKey
|Your Anthropic API key
|(required)
|InpModel
|Claude model to use
|claude-sonnet-5
|InpBarsToSend
|Number of recent bars sent as context
|50
|InpTimeoutMs
|Request timeout in milliseconds
|15000
Requirements
- MetaTrader 4 (build 600+)
- An active internet connection
- Your own Anthropic API key (usage-based billing applies via your Anthropic account, separate from this EA's purchase price)
Important disclaimer
This tool provides an AI-generated estimate based on recent price data — it is not a certified trading signal, not backtested, and not a guarantee of future performance. Language models are not specialized quantitative forecasting systems; treat the output as one input among many, not a standalone basis for trade decisions. Past results (simulated or otherwise) do not guarantee future results. Trading forex/CFDs carries substantial risk of loss. Test thoroughly on a demo account before any live use, and always apply your own risk management.
Support
For setup help or questions, ASK CLAUDE AI