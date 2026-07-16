Claude Artificial Intelligence

Claude Direction Insight

On-demand AI price direction estimator for MetaTrader 4

Overview

Claude Direction Insight adds a single button to your chart. Click it, and the EA sends the most recent bars of price data to Claude (Anthropic's AI model) and returns an estimated probability split — for example, "Up: 63% / Down: 37%" — along with a one-line rationale, displayed directly on your chart.

It's built for traders who want a fast, independent second opinion on short-term direction without switching windows or running a separate analysis tool.

Key features

  • One-click analysis — no automation, no background polling. You control exactly when a request is made.
  • Works on any symbol or timeframe — sends whatever chart you're viewing.
  • Plain-language rationale — not just a number, a short explanation of what stood out in the recent price action.
  • Lightweight — no external DLLs, no extra installers. Pure MQL4 using MT4's built-in WebRequest.
  • Configurable context window — choose how many recent bars are sent (default 50).

How it works

  1. You click "Ask Claude" on the chart.
  2. The EA packages the recent OHLC bars for the current symbol/timeframe into a request.
  3. The request is sent securely to the Anthropic API using your own API key.
  4. Claude analyzes the recent price structure and returns an estimated up/down percentage split with a short rationale.
  5. The result appears as a label directly on your chart.

Setup instructions

  1. Get an Anthropic API key at console.anthropic.com (API Keys section). This is a separate account from any Claude.ai subscription and is billed per request by Anthropic, not by this product.
  2. Whitelist the API URL in MT4: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add: https://api.anthropic.com
  3. Attach the EA to any chart.
  4. Enter your API key in the EA's Inputs tab ( InpApiKey ).
  5. Click "Ask Claude" whenever you want an estimate.

Inputs

Input Description Default
InpApiKey Your Anthropic API key (required)
InpModel Claude model to use claude-sonnet-5
InpBarsToSend Number of recent bars sent as context 50
InpTimeoutMs Request timeout in milliseconds 15000

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 4 (build 600+)
  • An active internet connection
  • Your own Anthropic API key (usage-based billing applies via your Anthropic account, separate from this EA's purchase price)

Important disclaimer

This tool provides an AI-generated estimate based on recent price data — it is not a certified trading signal, not backtested, and not a guarantee of future performance. Language models are not specialized quantitative forecasting systems; treat the output as one input among many, not a standalone basis for trade decisions. Past results (simulated or otherwise) do not guarantee future results. Trading forex/CFDs carries substantial risk of loss. Test thoroughly on a demo account before any live use, and always apply your own risk management.

Support

For setup help or questions, ASK CLAUDE AI 


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MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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