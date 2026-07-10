ZigZagAutoChannel

ZigZag AutoChannel combines a classic colored ZigZag with fully automatic equidistant channel drawing, requiring no manual work.

The ZigZag detects confirmed market highs and lows based on three adjustable parameters (Depth, Deviation, Backstep), and colors each leg according to its direction: blue for a bullish leg, red for a bearish leg.

As soon as a new pivot is confirmed, the indicator automatically draws an equidistant channel, built exactly as if drawn manually in MetaTrader: the baseline passes through the two most recent confirmed pivots of the same type (two consecutive lows or two consecutive highs), while the intermediate pivot sets the channel width. The channel is only redrawn when a new pivot appears, avoiding flicker on every tick.

The indicator works reliably even on symbols with gaps in history (indices, weekends, holidays), since all calculations are based on bar indices rather than time differences.

Key features:

  • Colored ZigZag based on leg direction
  • Automatically drawn and updated equidistant channel
  • Adjustable number of recent channels displayed
  • Customizable channel color, style and width
  • Optional right extension of channel lines
  • Simultaneous display of channels from other timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1), each with its own color
  • Alert (popup + push notification) when price touches or breaks a channel border
  • Settings saved independently for each timeframe

A second, fully horizontal channel is drawn from the ZigZag's last swing high and swing low. It automatically projects a support/resistance zone to the right, complementing the sloped channel, across all enabled timeframes.

A practical tool for traders who rely on equidistant channels in their technical analysis, without having to manually redraw them every time a new pivot forms.


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The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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