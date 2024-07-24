BOSS

The BOSS (Binary Option Super System) indicator is a ready TRADING SYSTEM for binary options. The system is designed specifically for the currency market and for the traders who operate on the web-terminals and the MetaTrader 4 platform.

This is a counter-trend system, i.e. it is based on the assumption that the price of a traded asset revert sooner or later, and the final trade will cover the previously incurred losses and make a profit.

Signals of the system are not redrawn, they appear once the formation of the previous bar is completed, and are equipped with a sound notification. For decision-making the system provides the user with a calculated statistical information based on the available history data on the financial instrument.

An additional tool for the system is a free simple tester of the system - BOSS TESTER, designed as an indicator.

It requires at least 50 bars in history to operate. But, in order to receive reliable statistical data, it requires the bars to be downloaded to the full depth!

If the statistical values of the minimal deposit and/or profit of the maximum series of trades become negative - it means that the ratio of the input parameters (Investment Rate, Losses Cover Ratio and Payout) has an unprofitable nature for the system.


Input Parameters

  1. Investment Rate - Investment Rate.
  2. Losses Cover Ratio - Losses Cover Ratio.
  3. Payout - Payout in %.
  4. Call Arrow - Pointer type for Call trades.
  5. Put Arrow - Pointer type for Put trades.
  6. Trading Style - Trading Style:
    • Super_Conservative - Super conservative.
    • Medium_Conservative - Medium conservative.
    • Low_Conservative - Low conservative.
    • Medium - Medium.
    • Low_Agressive - Low aggressive.
    • Medium_Agressive - Medium aggressive.
    • Super_Agressive - Super aggressive.
  7. Beep Type - Type of the sound notification:
    • Alert - alert.
    • Sound - sound.
  8. Statistics - Statistics:
    • true - show.
    • false - do not show.
  9. Time Display - Display time until the end of the bar:
    • true - show.
    • false - do not show.
  10. Play Sound - Sound notification:
    • true - notify.
    • false - do not notify.
  11. Language of Messages - The language to display messages:
    1. English - English.
    2. Russian - Russian.
  12. Data Name Display Color - The color to display the data names.
  13. Data Display Color - The color to display the data.


Usage

Trading is based on the indicator signals. The maximum possible number of opened trades in a series according to the statistics of the indicator should be taken into account when opening positions. After each unprofitable trade the subsequent one must be opened in accordance with the Losses Cover Ratio. The trader must prepare for opening the subsequent trade beforehand.

Trading is a series is performed until the last trade in the series is positive. The profit of the positive trade must not only completely cover the losses in the series of unprofitable trades, but also bring this series to profit.

The operation principle is shown on the screenshot № 3. The examples of system calculations are shown on the screenshots №5, 6.

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading as part of an Expert Advisor. For automated trading, it can use double-type indicator buffer values: 0 - sell, 1 - buy. Values should not be equal to zero!

ATTENTION! If the indicator did not draw pointers for entering trades, then the current financial instrument either has insufficient bars, or there are no trades by the selected trading style!


Recommendations

To decrease the number of trades in a series, the indicator can be used in combination with overbought/oversold indicators, support/resistance lines.

It is recommended to use the economic calendar. It is advised to refrain from trades an hour before hour and an hour after the release of economic news of the highest priority. It is recommended to trade in a time free of the economic news. In this case it is enough for the trader to choose the trading period, i.e. trading session, the currency pairs and the chart interval.

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Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
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The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
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Description A universal colored indicator of moving averages: Moving Average, Double Moving Average, Triple Moving Average . The indicator provides various opportunities for the analysis of prices based on different ways of constructing moving averages in the window of the main financial instrument. You can color bullish and bearish moods. Inputs MA_Type - type of multiplicity: Moving Average. Double Moving Average. Triple Moving Average. MA_Period - the MA period. MA_Method - the averaging met
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Description Keltner's colored channel indicator,also called STARC band, drawn in the main chart window. The indicator uses the calculation technique of the three drawing options: basic, improved and modified . The first two were proposed by Keltner, the third one - by a successful trader L. Rakshe. You can also search for your own best parameters of the indicator. The upper, middle and lower bands can be colored. The indicator includes the basic analytical tool of the market moods by Keltner. Th
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Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator ZigZag to be drawn in a separate window below the main financial instrument. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrument is unknown (does not exist).  The indicator can
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Description A colored channel indicator Price Channel to be drawn on the main chart of a financial symbol. It can color bullish and bearish moods based on the middle line of the indicator, as well as change the color of the upper and lower lines of the channel. Purpose The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading in an Expert Advisor. Values of indicator buffer of the double type can be used for automated trading:  The middle line of the indicator - buffer 4. The upper line of the
Multicurrency Candlesticks
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Description Candlesticks is a colored multicurrency/multy-symbol indicator. It shows a financial instrument as a candlestick chart in a separate window below the chart of the main financial symbo. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrume
Candlestick Tools
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Description Candlestick Tools  is a colored multicurrency/multy-symbol indicator. It shows one of four standard indicators as a candlestick chart in a separate window below the chart of the main financial symbol. The indicator is calculated based on one of two indicators included in the standard package of the МetaТrader 4 terminal: CCI - Commodity Channel Index. RSI - Relative Strength Index. The default indicator is Commodity Channel Index. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespecti
Pivot Pro
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Indicators
Description Pivot Pro  is a universal color indicator of the  Pivot Points  levels systems. You can select one of its three versions:  Standard   Old , Standard New  and  Fibo . The system will automatically calculate the  Pivot Point  on the basis of market data for the previous day ( PERIOD_D1 ) and the system of support and resistance levels, three in each. It can also display price tags for each level. You can color the indicator lines. Only a method of calculation of the third level of supp
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Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description The indicator is intended for labeling the chart using horizontal levels and/or half-round prices. The indicator works on any financial instrument regardless of the name and the number of digits. A user can choose colors for the indicator lines. Input Parameters Calc_Method - method of calculation of the lines: levels of round prices. levels of half-round prices. Digits_Accepted - flag for calculating the levels according to number of decimal places in the quotes of a financial inst
MACD Line Smart
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Indicators
Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator MACD Line Smart (the indicator moving average convergence divergence is displayed as a histogram) based on double or triple moving average .  Comparing to the standard MACD this indicator is more sensitive to what allows generating advance signals. he indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a
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