FreelanceSections

MT5 Dashboard Scanner for Derive Boom and Crash

MQL5 Design

Specification

I need a custom MT5 Dashboard Scanner in MQL5 tailored exactly to my trading strategy. The scanner will continuously scan multiple Deriv synthetic Indices instruments of the Boom and Crash across all timeframes, delivering instant alerts the moment a buy/sell signal occurs. The scanner will monitor all the Boom and Crash instruments and all timeframes (M1 to MN1) on a single screen. When a trade opportunity occurs, the scanner gets terminal pop-ups, Mobile Push Notifications, and Email alerts. Make the UI of the scanner to be interactive so that I can click any signal on the dashboard to instantly open that specific chart. Make it so that I can scan my own custom indicators or strategies and so that assets can be directly pulled from Market Watch or I can input them manually. Make the Dashboard Scanner to be lightweight, stable, and highly optimized code with no terminal lag and bug-free development adhering to industrial software standards.


Files:

JPEG
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Project information

Budget
50+ USD
Deadline
to 7 day(s)

Customer

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