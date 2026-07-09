FreelanceSections

Windows-based copy trading software similar to Forex Copier

Other Design

Specification

Hello,

I am looking for a Windows-based copy trading software similar to http://forexcopier.com/

The application must be compatible with Windows 8, 10, 11, and all versions of Windows Server. 

If you offer a premium version of such software, I would like to request a 30-day demo to evaluate its performance.

 I intend to purchase the full version if the software meets my requirements.

Thank you!!!


Responded

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Developer 1
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22%
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23
52% / 17%
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Developer 2
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4
25% / 75%
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2
33%
Free
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Developer 3
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29%
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0
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4
57%
Free
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Developer 4
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10
50%
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1
0% / 100%
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20%
Free
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Developer 5
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Developer 6
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59%
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2
100% / 0%
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1
2%
Working
Published: 5 codes
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Developer 7
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25%
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Developer 8
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Developer 9
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478
40%
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105
40% / 24%
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17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
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Developer 10
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13% / 88%
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Developer 11
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Developer 12
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Developer 13
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Developer 14
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Developer 15
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Projects
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33%
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5
0% / 80%
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Published: 2 codes
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Developer 16
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(28)
Projects
34
35%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
6%
Free

Project information

Budget
30 - 50 USD

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0