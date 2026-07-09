Other Design
Specification
Hello,
I am looking for a Windows-based copy trading software similar to http://forexcopier.com/
The application must be compatible with Windows 8, 10, 11, and all versions of Windows Server.
If you offer a premium version of such software, I would like to request a 30-day demo to evaluate its performance.
I intend to purchase the full version if the software meets my requirements.
Thank you!!!
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Project information
Budget
30 - 50 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0