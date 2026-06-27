Specification
I have a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5. The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when I run it on an IC Markets Raw and standard live account , it begins generating losses under what appear to be the same trading conditions. if needed i can provide Full EA source code (.mq4 and/or .mq5) and Set file. I need an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer to thoroughly analyze the EA and identify why its behavior changes between demo and live environment and modify so it can proift. I also want to add a enable/disable safety feature that limits the EA's trading activity to avoid excessive server requests(approximately 2,500 server messages per day).The goal is to maintain the strategy's and perform on the IC Markets live account as closely as possible to its profitable demo performance by optimizing execution, reducing slippage-related losses and adding intelligent limits on server requests.
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100 - 3000 USD
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