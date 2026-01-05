Similar orders

Hello mate I need to create an EA that closes the trades opened by another EA 30 - 40 USD Need to create a New EA that focuses only on closing trades of an Existing EA . The New EA should be attached to the Existing EA and also it should not interfere the functions of Existing EA. The developer of the New EA should provide guidelines in order to attach the New EA to the Existing EA. The existing EA will not be shared to the developer. The conditions of new EA is as follows: The new EA should close all

Need EA for XAUUSD with low drawdown. 50+ USD Hello, I want to create 1 EA which works on Gold with low drawdown and good returns. Monthly 3-5% returns is fine but I need as much as low drawdown. First I need this EA. If this works well I will give more orders for more EAs. Explain me strategy of EA. If possible include 3-4 trading strategies to make it more powerful and good to use. I don't Grid, Martingale or any gambling EAs. Send me EA for demo first. I

I want EA which has low drawdown and works in XAUUSD. I need very low drawdown. Scalper EA is preferable. 30+ USD Hello, I want to create 1 EA which works on Gold with low drawdown and good returns. Monthly 3-5% returns is fine but I need as much as low drawdown. First I need this EA. If this works well I will give more orders for more EAs. I don't Grid, Martingale or any gambling EAs. Send me EA for demo first. I perform proper backtesting with Real Ticks only. If I like it I will purchase. If you have any existing EA like this

LOOKING FOR A GOLD SCALPING ROBOT 30+ USD Hi, I'm looking for a scalping bot which has less drawdown to no drawdown. even it it makes cents, ok for me, but money risk should be not there. please send me demo version of the robot to test. if i like, we can proceed to the next step. thanks, RAM

Expert Advisor Using Strength, RSI & Pivot Point Indicators 30 - 31 USD Hello, I need an Expert Advisor (EA) developed using a combination of three indicators : Strength Indicator RSI Pivot Points The detailed strategy will be shared after you apply for this job . The EA must work properly in the Strategy Tester , so we can verify that entries and exits are executed correctly. I have attached an image showing how the indicators look on the chart. Please apply only if you are confident

Wwmwangi# 30 - 200 USD I need an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. Symbol: - XAUUSD (Gold vs USD) Timeframe: - M15 Strategy Logic: - Buy when price closes above EMA 50 and RSI(14) is below 30 - Sell when price closes below EMA 50 and RSI(14) is above 70 - Entry only on candle close Trade Management: - Auto lot based on risk percentage (input adjustable) - Risk per trade: input (default 1%) - Stop Loss: 300 points (input adjustable) -

Good MT5 - EA startegy that fit for Prop firm ( challenges and Funded accounts ) 30 - 60 USD I need a reliable, low-risk, high-consistency Expert Advisor (MT5 - EA) that is capable of passing prop firm challenges with specific features like stop lose and take profit as well as trailing stop. In addition to that should be suitable for long-term use on funded accounts. The EA should be designed to make at least 1% profit daily with strong risk management to remain within all prop firm rules. In addition to

Want to Buy ready made Profitable MT5 EA Today (now) 4000+ USD I want to buy the EA today, Provide me with demo ex5, proof of profitability and Proof that the EA is profitable in your application. *NO Martingale* or Avaraging down

MT4 Expert Advisor – Low Risk, No Martingale, Proper Risk Management 30+ USD I am looking for a professional MQL4 developer to build a fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor (EA) for XAUUSD (Gold only). PLATFORM: - MetaTrader 4 (MT4) - Broker: Hankotrade (ECN conditions) - Symbol: XAUUSD only GENERAL RULES: - Fully automated EA (no manual confirmation required) - NO martingale - NO grid - NO hedging - One trade at a time - Works on live and demo accounts - Must allow manual stop/disable at any