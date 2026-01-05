Hello,

I want to create 1 EA which works on Gold with low drawdown and good returns. Monthly 3-5% returns is fine but I need as much as low drawdown. First I need this EA. If this works well I will give more orders for more EAs. Explain me strategy of EA. If possible include 3-4 trading strategies to make it more powerful and good to use.

I don't Grid, Martingale or any gambling EAs.

Send me EA for demo first. I perform proper backtesting with Real Ticks only. If I like it I will purchase.

I don't need any already created EA. I need personal EA. Not any public EA.

Thanks.