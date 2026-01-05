I want EA which has low drawdown and works in XAUUSD. I need very low drawdown. Scalper EA is preferable.
Specification
Hello,
I want to create 1 EA which works on Gold with low drawdown and good returns. Monthly 3-5% returns is fine but I need as much as low drawdown. First I need this EA. If this works well I will give more orders for more EAs.
I don't Grid, Martingale or any gambling EAs.
Send me EA for demo first. I perform proper backtesting with Real Ticks only. If I like it I will purchase.
If you have any existing EA like this show me your backtesting. I don't need any already created EA. I need personal EA. Not any public EA.
Thanks.
