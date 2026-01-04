FreelanceSections

Stochastic Oscillator and extreme EA

MQL5 Experts Forex

Specification

I'm looking for an experience developer that can help develop an EA based Strategy below into 1 EA itself no issues if used martingale & fix lot . Symbol : XAUUSD 1m-5m-15m

i will explain to the developer more datils before doing the EA.  i will send the indicator and the set point.

1- indicator extreme  

2- stochastic Oscillator 

3- stochastic indicator


good luck 


Files:

PNG
Screenshot 2026-01-04 234005.png
23.9 Kb
PNG
Screenshot 2026-01-04 234109 222.png
10.9 Kb
PNG
extram and stochastic .png
77.9 Kb

Project information

Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 20 day(s)

