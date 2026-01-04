Specification
I'm looking for an experience developer that can help develop an EA based Strategy below into 1 EA itself no issues if used martingale & fix lot . Symbol : XAUUSD 1m-5m-15m
i will explain to the developer more datils before doing the EA. i will send the indicator and the set point.
1- indicator extreme
2- stochastic Oscillator
3- stochastic indicator
good luck
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 20 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0