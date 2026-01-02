MQL5 Converting
Specification
Hello Everyone:
I would like to convert my old (MT4) EX.4 indicator into MQL4. Then convert it into an (MT5) EX.5 file. I would like it to work on the MT5 Platform flawlessly, just like the original MT4 Platform. Thanks.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
155
20%
Arbitration
22
9% / 77%
Overdue
15
10%
Loaded
2
Rating
Projects
12
58%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
3
Rating
Projects
974
47%
Arbitration
32
38% / 34%
Overdue
96
10%
Working
Published: 6 codes
4
Rating
Projects
13
23%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
8%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
5
60%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
20%
Free
11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
13
Rating
Projects
30
13%
Arbitration
10
0% / 50%
Overdue
8
27%
Working
14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders14
Arbitrage count0