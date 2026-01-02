FreelanceSections

Convert an MT4 Indicator into an MT5 Indicator!

MQL5 Converting

Specification

Hello Everyone:

I would like to convert my old (MT4) EX.4 indicator into MQL4. Then convert it into an (MT5) EX.5 file. I would like it to work on the MT5 Platform flawlessly, just like the original  MT4 Platform. Thanks.

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(102)
Projects
155
20%
Arbitration
22
9% / 77%
Overdue
15
10%
Loaded
2
Developer 2
Rating
(10)
Projects
12
58%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
(622)
Projects
974
47%
Arbitration
32
38% / 34%
Overdue
96
10%
Working
Published: 6 codes
4
Developer 4
Rating
(10)
Projects
13
23%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
8%
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(2)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(3)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Developer 10
Rating
(2)
Projects
5
60%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
20%
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
13
Developer 13
Rating
(24)
Projects
30
13%
Arbitration
10
0% / 50%
Overdue
8
27%
Working
14
Developer 14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Please help me convert this indicator 30+ USD
I need to convert this indicator to mql5 I need it the same as on tradingview including parameters…………. Or if you know about this indicator, please give me more comments so that it works better

Project information

Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 5 day(s)

Customer

(3)
Placed orders14
Arbitrage count0