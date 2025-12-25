FreelanceSections

PROJECT: Emergency Stop and Equity Trailing Stop EA with 4 Parameters for MT4

MQL4 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization

Specification

Emergency Stop and Equity Trailing Stop EA with Trade Prevention

Budget: $300 USD
Timeline: 4-5 days
Testing: 7 days after delivery

WHAT I NEED:

A clean MT4 Expert Advisor that:

  1. Monitors account equity and closes all trades when stop loss or trailing stop triggers
  2. PREVENTS new trades after closing (critical - I run other EAs)
  3. Shows status on chart (visual display)
  4. Works alongside my trading EAs (real-world testing required)

DELIVERABLES (BOTH REQUIRED UPFRONT):

  • Working .ex4 file
  • Complete .mq4 source code
  • Full ownership upon payment

CORE FUNCTIONALITY:

1. Four Input Parameters:

  • ActivationProfitPercent (example: 5%, default=5)
  • TrailingStopPercent (example: 2%, default=2)
  • EmergencyStopLossPercent (example: 20%, default=20)
  • Slippage (default=5), Do NOT hardcode excessive values (e.g., 500 points)
  • These four parameters must be editable on the fly

    Parameters     Defined:

·       Emergency Stop Loss: A percentage value below the Opening Balance. If the account equity falls to or below this level, the EA must close all trades and enter the protected/lockdown state.

·       Trailing Stop Activation: A percentage value above the Opening Balance. Once the account equity reaches or exceeds this level, the EA begins monitoring for the trailing stop condition.

·       Trailing Stop Distance: A percentage value that defines a fixed distance below the highest observed equity. After the  Trailing Stop Activation condition is met, the EA will continuously track the highest equity. If the current equity falls from this peak by an amount equal to or greater than the  Trailing Stop Distance, the EA must close all trades and enter the protected/lockdown state.  

2. Logic:

  • Emergency Stop: If equity drops by EmergencyStopLossPercent% → Close all trades+ pending orders → THEN PREVENT new trades
  • Trailing Stop: When equity reaches ActivationProfitPercent% → Start trailing
  • On Trigger: Close ALL trades + pending orders → THEN PREVENT new trades

3. Trade Prevention (MUST WORK WITH OTHER EAs):

After closing trades, no new trades can open for the session. This is the core requirement.

4. Visual Display (On Chart):

Display the following as on-chart text labels (top-left corner):

text

Highest Equity: [Value]

Current Equity: [Value] 

Trailing Stop Level: [Value]
Emergency Stop Level: [Value]

Session Status: [RUNNING/STOPPED]

  • Update: Real-time (every tick/second)
  • Font: Arial, size 10, color white
  • Background: Semi-transparent for readability
  • Position: Top-left, non-intrusive
  • "Session Status": Shows "STOPPED" when trades are prevented

5. SECURITY RESTRICTIONS:

The EA is FORBIDDEN from using:

  • WinExec()ShellExecute()
  • FileOpen() for operations outside Terminal data folder
  • Unapproved network functions (WebRequest, etc.)

Code must be unobfuscated and transparent

  • Clean MQL4 code, no dead functions
  • Proper reset logic between cycles

TESTING & PAYMENT:

  1. You deliver BOTH .ex4 and .mq4 files
  2. I test for 7 days (with my trading EAs)
  3. If it works as specified → $300 released immediately
  4. If issues → You fix within testing period

Please confirm you can:

  1. Deliver BOTH files upfront
  2. Implement trade prevention that works with other EAs
  3. Meet the 4-5 day timeline

Previous experience showed that a developer delivers an EA that works in isolation but fails in real-world usage alongside other EAs. I'm a reasonable client who pays promptly for working solutions. Quality work will be rewarded with prompt payment and positive feedback.


Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(392)
Projects
543
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
10%
Free
Published: 11 codes
2
Developer 2
Rating
(12)
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(3)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
(3)
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
6
Developer 6
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(390)
Projects
416
30%
Arbitration
74
19% / 69%
Overdue
52
13%
Loaded
8
Developer 8
Rating
(4)
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
43%
Loaded
9
Developer 9
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
10
Developer 10
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 articles
11
Developer 11
Rating
(268)
Projects
396
27%
Arbitration
38
39% / 50%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
(47)
Projects
66
38%
Arbitration
5
20% / 40%
Overdue
1
2%
Working
Similar orders
Convert the attached ThinkOrSwim (ThinkScript) script to Pine Script (for use on TradingView) 30+ USD
Here are the ThinkScript codes from ThinkorSwim in a Text (.txt) file- I placed a hashmark (#) by the name of each indicator or system with the code underneath - let me know if you have any questions as you convert these into TradingView - thanks i will be looking for graet developer to build for this project
Automated Trading BOT 50 - 75 USD
🔹 Project: Auto Execution Bot for XAUUSD 🔹 Platform: TradingView + Broker (MT5/Exness) 🔹 Script Language: TradingView Pine Script v5 + webhook/API integration 🔹 Strategy: Price action based entry/exit logic 🔹 Requirements: • Auto execute trades based on price action signals • Stop loss / Take profit logic • Session filters, risk management • Alerts with webhooks to broker bridge • Backtesting + live
I want EA which can give consistent monthly 15% to 25% 50 - 120 USD
I want to buy EA which works in proper sl and target by taking 0.5% or 1% per risk per trade,, no grid, no martingle,, i want minimum 10% to 25% profit monthly,, i want it for investor accoubt handling purpose,, it may follow any stategy or indicator i dont matter,, but i want consisten and maximum draqdown it can have 40 to 50% no prblm but i want regular monthly 10 to 25% return,, 👉 I want you to provide me ex5
Its very simple grod EA,, 30 USD
Ones EA start just buy at market order with input varibale "initial lot size",, example 0.01 lot,, and immedetely put target and stoploss by "input varible "distance points",, example 1000 points,,, if target hit then immediately take another buy order at market price with same points"distance points",, if tp hit this process keep on goes,, But if sl hit then immediately take sell order with lot size 0.03 with sl
GoldTrade EA 40+ USD
تمام، إليك وصف جاهز بالإنجليزية لنسخه في صفحة "Publish New Job" على موقع *mql5.com*: --- *Job Title:* *MT5 EA for Funded Accounts – XAUUSD – 3 Targets – Daily Loss Limit* --- *Description:* I need a professional MQL5 developer to create an Expert Advisor (EA) for trading *XAUUSD (Gold)* on a *5-minute chart* for *funded prop firm accounts*. *Main Features:* - *Lot Size*: 1% of available balance per trade -
Profitable EA with enabled backtesting 1000 USD
Hello, I’m interested in buying a solid, profitable EA with verified results. Before purchasing, I’d like to test it first—either a time-limited demo version or another limited evaluation option (for example, a demo-only license or restricted lot size). If you’re selling an EA and can offer something like this, please share the details (strategy type, recommended pairs/timeframes, risk settings, and any live/backtest
MT5 EA required with SMC strategy 40 - 80 USD
Signal Logic - Swing points detected correctly (Fractals or N-bar) - BOS triggers only on bar close beyond swing level (+ optional min break distance) - FVG zones detected correctly (3-candle gap) and stored with clear boundaries - FVG invalidation works as configured (full fill / partial fill / timeout) Entry & Execution - Entry only after BOS (if enabled) and on return to active FVG zone - Bar-close confirmation
LOOKING FOR AN EA WITH HIGH PERFORMANCE 30 - 45 USD
Hi, I’m searching for a developer who already has a high‑performance Gold EA that can beat the results shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please reply with: - A brief description of how it works (grid, scalping, SMC, etc.) - Backtest results and the set files you used - Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next
Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USD
Require the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically
Converting ex4 file into mq4 file and modifications 100 - 350 USD
Looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer. Task: EX4 → MQ4 recovery Modify EA logic Convert MQ4 → MQ5 (fully working) Must understand MT4 vs MT5 differences and deliver clean, tested code. This is a paid job, with possible follow-up work if things go well. DM me with your experience and examples of similar work

Project information

Budget
300+ USD
Deadline
to 10 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders2
Arbitrage count-1