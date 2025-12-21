If your ea is already profitable with these settings, let me see it, indices would be best but regular forex pairs are fine as well)

I need an ea with the following:

- daily profit to stop trading

- daily loss to stop trading

- $ per trade

- have take profit and stop loss

- scalping( should scalp about 8-10 trades a day and is ok if it doesn't trade everyday)

- a negative rr is ok

This ea should not have grid trading, hft( trades have to be open for at least 2 mins), and anything that would break prop rules



