I have created a bot based on my logic and requirements. But some of the logics are not working as not expected
I want you to analyze the existing code and modify or create a new EA for MT5 as per my requirements
I want you to modify MQL5 and Set files code for the Buy and Sell Consecutive orders in this way
Symbol = XAUUSD, Time Frame = 1 min / 5 mins
This is an example for placing the orders
First Order should start for Low set file 0.05,set file Medium 0.06, set file High 0.07,set file Very High 0.09
If Buy order is placed with initial order lot 0.09 at 4287 price then Take profit should be 4289
Similarly if Sell order is placed with initial order lot 0.09 at 4287 then Take profit should be 4285
2nd Consecutive Order should be placed because the first order is in loss
buy Order with lot size 0.18 at 4277 price and take profit should be at 4284 which will cover 90 points loss +126 profit of 2nd order = 36
Similarly Sell Order with lot size 0.18 at 4297 price and take profit should be at 4290 which will cover 90 points loss +126 profit of 2nd order = 36
3rd Consecutive Order should be placed because the first, 2nd order is in loss
buy Order with lot size 0.27 at 4267 price and take profit should be at 4284 which will cover 360 points loss of 1st and 2nd order loss +459 profit of 3nd order = 99
Similarly Sell Order with lot size 0.27 at 4307 price and take profit should be at 4290 which will cover 360 points loss of 1st and 2nd order loss +459 profit of 3nd order = 99
4th Consecutive order should be placed if first 3 orders are loss
Lot Size = 0.36 for Buy
Lot Size = 0.36 for Sell
and it should go on till 10 consecutive orders
For Low Set files initial order should start at 0.05, 0.10, 0.15, 0.20 and so on
For Medium Set files initial order should start at 0.06, 0.12, 0.18, 0.24 and so on
For High Set files initial order should start at 0.07, 0.14, 0.21, 0.28 and so on
For Very High Risk Set files files initial order should start at 0.09, 0.18, 0.27 , 0.36 and So on
Important : I will be paying post development is completed and verified in demo accounts only for at least 1 week working days in Exness or Vantage Accounts
After completion the MQL5 source need to be shared, with set files.
