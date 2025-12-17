FreelanceSections

Existing EA, MQL5 need to be Upgraded as per my requirements

MQL5 Indicators Experts Trading robot/indicator debugging MySQL

Specification

I have created a bot based on my logic and requirements. But some of the logics are not working as not expected

I want you to analyze the existing code and modify or create a new EA for MT5 as per my requirements


I want you to modify MQL5  and Set files code for the Buy and Sell Consecutive orders in this way

Symbol = XAUUSD, Time Frame = 1 min / 5 mins


This is an example for placing the orders 

First Order should start for Low set file  0.05,set file Medium 0.06, set file High 0.07,set file Very High 0.09

If Buy order is placed with  initial order lot 0.09 at 4287 price then Take profit should be 4289

Similarly if Sell order is placed with  initial order lot 0.09 at 4287 then Take profit should be 4285


2nd Consecutive Order should be placed because the first order is in loss



buy Order with lot size 0.18 at 4277 price and take profit should be at 4284 which will cover 90 points loss +126 profit of 2nd order = 36


Similarly Sell Order with lot size 0.18 at 4297 price and take profit should be at 4290 which will cover 90 points loss +126 profit of 2nd order = 36


3rd Consecutive Order should be placed because the first, 2nd order is in loss


buy Order with lot size 0.27 at 4267 price and take profit should be at 4284 which will cover 360 points loss of 1st and 2nd order loss +459  profit of 3nd order = 99


Similarly Sell Order with lot size 0.27 at 4307 price and take profit should be at 4290 which will cover 360 points loss of 1st and 2nd order loss +459  profit of 3nd order = 99


4th Consecutive order should be placed if first 3 orders are loss 


Lot Size = 0.36 for Buy

Lot Size = 0.36 for Sell


and it should go on till 10 consecutive orders


For Low Set files initial order should start at 0.05, 0.10, 0.15, 0.20 and so on 

For  Medium Set files initial order should start at 0.06, 0.12, 0.18, 0.24 and so on

For  High Set files initial order should start at 0.07, 0.14, 0.21, 0.28 and so on 

For Very High Risk Set files files initial order should start at 0.09, 0.18, 0.27 , 0.36 and So on 



Important : I will be paying post development is completed and verified in demo accounts only for at least 1 week working days in Exness or Vantage Accounts

After completion the MQL5 source need to be shared, with set files. 


Files:

MQ5
Bot_27_FINAL.mq5
12.9 Kb
SET
Bot_27_Very_High_Risk.set
357 b
SET
Bot_27_High_Risk.set
352 b
SET
Bot_27_Medium_Risk.set
354 b
SET
Bot_27_Low_Risk.set
351 b

