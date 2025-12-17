Specification
I asked ChatGPT to come up with a strategy to trade the downside of gold.
I'm looking for someone who can tell me whether the suggestion is feasible and, if not, how the scope and purpose of the paper can be achieved differently.
At the end, a corresponding code should be created.
Thank you for your feedback
Project information
Budget
100 - 500 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 7 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0