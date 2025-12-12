Specification
This is an EA designed to enable one scale up small account. For a beginner who is struggling with forex trading, this EA will enable you scale up to a very considerably huge amount. It executed trades with accurate precision and real time trends
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
17
12%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
6%
Working
Published: 1 code
3
Rating
Projects
23
52%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
6
26%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
6
Rating
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
2
33%
Working
8
Rating
Projects
27
26%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
2
7%
Free
9
Rating
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
10
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
11
Rating
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
3
43%
Busy
12
Rating
Projects
383
52%
Arbitration
19
53% / 16%
Overdue
25
7%
Busy
13
Rating
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
14
Rating
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
101
41% / 23%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
15
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
16
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
3
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
17
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
I need a Developer to develop an EA 100+ USDHi, I have a specific set of rules and a strategy to execute a trade. I'm looking for a developer to assist me in developing an MQL5 EA based on my strategies
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Project information
Budget
850+ USD
Deadline
from 200 to 360 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0