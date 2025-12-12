MQL5 Indicators Experts
I'm looking to hire a NinjaScript developer to create a custom upper-panel indicator for NinjaTrader 8 to integrate with my existing tools for scalping SPX 0DTE options.
Scope of work
- Develop a custom upper-panel indicator for NinjaTrader 8. - Integrate existing tools: Tradytics Premium, IndicatorSmart Advanced Oscillator, MZpack BigTrade, NinjaTrader Order Flow + package, MenthorQ, HedgePulse Elite. - Target minimum 3-point ES moves using a 1000-tick ES chart with Level 2 data and full ES data flow.
