Step-by-Step Explanation of the Complete Trading EA

PHASE 1: INITIALIZATION

Step 1 - EA Startup

text

When EA is attached to chart:

1. Check if it's a new trading day (after 00:00 server time)

2. Reset daily profit counter to $0

3. Record initial account balance for drawdown calculation

4. Initialize Fibonacci sequence: [0.01, 0.02, 0.03, 0.05, 0.08, 0.13, 0.21...]

5. Set current state to "STEP_A_START"

Step 2 - Place Initial Orders

text

Current Price: 2400.00 (example)

1. Calculate BUY_STOP price = Ask + 0.400 = 2400.400

2. Calculate SELL_STOP price = Bid - 0.400 = 2399.600

3. Place BUY_STOP order: 0.01 lot @ 2400.400

4. Place SELL_STOP order: 0.01 lot @ 2399.600

5. Store "initial_price" = 2400.000

PHASE 2: ORDER TRIGGER & STEP PROGRESSION

Step 3 - First Trigger (BUY_STOP hits)

text

Price rises to 2400.400:

1. BUY_STOP triggers → Open BUY position: 0.01 lot @ 2400.400

2. Cancel pending SELL_STOP order at 2399.600

3. Place new SELL_STOP: 0.02 lot @ 2399.600

4. State changes to "STEP_A_ACTIVE"

5. Record: first_buy_entry = 2400.400

Step 4 - Step B Activation

text

Price falls to 2399.600:

1. SELL_STOP (0.02 lot) triggers → Open SELL position: 0.02 lot @ 2399.600

2. Place new SELL_STOP: 0.03 lot @ 2401.200

Calculation: first_buy_entry (2400.400) + 0.800 = 2401.200

3. Close first BUY (0.01 lot) at market price (2401.200)

4. State changes to "STEP_B_ACTIVE"

5. Fibonacci index advances to next level

Step 5 - Step C Activation

text

Price rises to 2401.200:

1. SELL_STOP (0.03 lot) triggers → Open SELL: 0.03 lot @ 2401.200

2. Place new SELL_STOP: 0.05 lot @ 2402.000

Calculation: last SELL entry (2401.200) + 0.800 = 2402.000

3. Place opposite BUY_STOP: 0.01 lot @ 2402.000

4. State changes to "STEP_C_ACTIVE"

Step 6 - Step D Activation

text

Price rises to 2402.000:

1. SELL_STOP (0.05 lot) triggers → Open SELL: 0.05 lot @ 2402.000

2. Place new SELL_STOP: 0.08 lot @ 2402.800

Calculation: last SELL entry (2402.000) + 0.800 = 2402.800

3. Place opposite BUY_STOP: 0.02 lot @ 2402.800

4. Close previous BUY (0.01 lot) at market price

5. State changes to "STEP_D_ACTIVE"

Step 7 - Step E Activation

text

Price rises to 2402.800:

1. SELL_STOP (0.08 lot) triggers → Open SELL: 0.08 lot @ 2402.800

2. Place new SELL_STOP: 0.13 lot @ 2403.600

Calculation: last SELL entry (2402.800) + 0.800 = 2403.600

3. Place opposite BUY_STOP: 0.03 lot @ 2403.600

4. Close previous BUY (0.02 lot) at market price

5. State changes to "STEP_E_ACTIVE"

Step 8 - Continue Pattern

text

This continues following Fibonacci sequence:

Step F: SELL 0.13 lot, BUY 0.05 lot, close BUY 0.03 lot

Step G: SELL 0.21 lot, BUY 0.08 lot, close BUY 0.05 lot

Step H: SELL 0.34 lot, BUY 0.13 lot, close BUY 0.08 lot

... and so on

PHASE 3: EXIT CONDITIONS

Step 9 - Continuous Monitoring (Every Tick)

A. Calculate Current Metrics:

text

1. Total open lots = Sum of all SELL lots + Sum of all BUY lots

2. Net position = SELL lots - BUY lots (could be negative if BUY > SELL)

3. Current equity profit = Total unrealized P/L in dollars

4. Daily profit = Sum of all closed trade profits today

5. Drawdown % = ((Balance - Equity) / Balance) × 100

B. Check Exit Conditions (in priority order):

Condition 1: Emergency Stop (Highest Priority)





text

If ANY open position reaches MaxLotSize (67.65 lots):

1. Immediately close ALL trades

2. Delete ALL pending orders

3. Send alert: "EMERGENCY STOP - Max lot size reached"

4. Stop EA completely (requires manual restart)

Condition 2: Daily Profit Target





text

If DailyProfit >= $50.00:

1. Close ALL open trades

2. Delete ALL pending orders

3. Send alert: "Daily target reached: $50.00"

4. Stop trading until next day (00:00 server time)

Condition 3: Maximum Drawdown





text

If DrawdownPercent >= 30%:

1. Close ALL open trades

2. Delete ALL pending orders

3. Send alert: "Max drawdown reached: 30%"

4. Stop EA completely (requires manual restart)

Condition 4: Dynamic Profit Target with Trailing





text

Check based on Total Lots:





Case A: Small Positions (0.01 - 0.10 lots)

1. If equity profit >= $0.20:

- Start trailing stop

- Close ALL opposite direction (losing) trades immediately

- Keep profitable trades open

- Trail: If profit drops $0.10 from peak → Close ALL remaining trades

- Restart cycle from Step 1





Case B: Medium Positions (0.10 - 0.30 lots)

1. If equity profit >= $3.00:

- Start trailing stop

- Close ALL opposite direction trades

- Trail: If profit drops $0.50 from peak → Close ALL

- Restart cycle





Case C: Large Positions (> 0.30 lots)

1. If equity profit >= $5.00:

- Start trailing stop

- Close ALL opposite direction trades

- Trail: If profit drops $1.00 from peak → Close ALL

- Restart cycle

C. Determine "Opposite Direction" for Trailing:

text

Example: If net position is SELL (more sell volume than buy):

- SELL trades are "main direction" (likely profitable if price rose)

- BUY trades are "opposite direction" (likely losing if price rose)

- Close ALL BUY trades first when trailing activates

PHASE 4: CYCLE RESTART

Step 10 - After Any Exit Condition Triggers

text

1. Close ALL open positions (market order)

2. Delete ALL pending orders

3. Reset Fibonacci index to beginning

4. Reset state to "STEP_A_START"

5. Wait for next tick

6. Place new initial orders:

BUY_STOP = Ask + 0.400

SELL_STOP = Bid - 0.400

7. Begin new cycle

PHASE 5: SAFETY & MONITORING

Step 11 - Continuous Safety Checks

text

Every tick, check:

1. Margin requirements: Can we place next Fibonacci lot?

2. Server connection: Are we connected?

3. Trade context: Is trading allowed?

4. Price validity: Are prices normal?

5. Order limits: Not exceeding broker's max orders

Step 12 - Logging & Reporting

text

1. Log every trade with: Time, Type, Lot, Price, Profit

2. Log every state change

3. Log every exit condition trigger

4. Daily summary at 23:59

5. Drawdown warnings at 20%, 25%, 29%

VISUAL FLOWCHART:

text

[START]

↓

[Place Initial Orders]

↓

[Wait for Trigger] → [Monitor Exit Conditions]

↓

[Order Triggers] → [Check Daily Profit] → If ≥$50 → Close All & Stop

↓

[Advance Fibonacci Step] → [Check Drawdown] → If ≥30% → Close All & Stop

↓

[Place Next Orders] → [Check Equity Profit] → If in bracket → Start Trailing

↓

[Close Opposite Trades (TP)] → [Trail Profitable Trades]

↓

[Return to Wait] → [If trail broken] → Close All & Restart

KEY POINTS TO REMEMBER:

No Stop Losses - Only profit targets and risk limits





Hedged System - Always has both BUY and SELL positions





Fibonacci Growth - Lots increase rapidly (0.01 → 0.02 → 0.03 → 0.05...)





Grid Spacing - Always 0.800 between same-direction entries





Opposite Trade Close - BUY trades close one step after entry





Multiple Exit Paths - 4 different ways to exit (emergency, daily, drawdown, profit)





Automatic Restart - After most exits, system restarts fresh