Gold Grid Hedge EA

MQL5 Experts Forex Strategy optimization

Specification

Step-by-Step Explanation of the Complete Trading EA
PHASE 1: INITIALIZATION
Step 1 - EA Startup
text
When EA is attached to chart:
1. Check if it's a new trading day (after 00:00 server time)
2. Reset daily profit counter to $0
3. Record initial account balance for drawdown calculation
4. Initialize Fibonacci sequence: [0.01, 0.02, 0.03, 0.05, 0.08, 0.13, 0.21...]
5. Set current state to "STEP_A_START"
Step 2 - Place Initial Orders
text
Current Price: 2400.00 (example)
1. Calculate BUY_STOP price = Ask + 0.400 = 2400.400
2. Calculate SELL_STOP price = Bid - 0.400 = 2399.600
3. Place BUY_STOP order: 0.01 lot @ 2400.400
4. Place SELL_STOP order: 0.01 lot @ 2399.600
5. Store "initial_price" = 2400.000
PHASE 2: ORDER TRIGGER & STEP PROGRESSION
Step 3 - First Trigger (BUY_STOP hits)
text
Price rises to 2400.400:
1. BUY_STOP triggers → Open BUY position: 0.01 lot @ 2400.400
2. Cancel pending SELL_STOP order at 2399.600
3. Place new SELL_STOP: 0.02 lot @ 2399.600
4. State changes to "STEP_A_ACTIVE"
5. Record: first_buy_entry = 2400.400
Step 4 - Step B Activation
text
Price falls to 2399.600:
1. SELL_STOP (0.02 lot) triggers → Open SELL position: 0.02 lot @ 2399.600
2. Place new SELL_STOP: 0.03 lot @ 2401.200
   Calculation: first_buy_entry (2400.400) + 0.800 = 2401.200
3. Close first BUY (0.01 lot) at market price (2401.200)
4. State changes to "STEP_B_ACTIVE"
5. Fibonacci index advances to next level
Step 5 - Step C Activation
text
Price rises to 2401.200:
1. SELL_STOP (0.03 lot) triggers → Open SELL: 0.03 lot @ 2401.200
2. Place new SELL_STOP: 0.05 lot @ 2402.000
   Calculation: last SELL entry (2401.200) + 0.800 = 2402.000
3. Place opposite BUY_STOP: 0.01 lot @ 2402.000
4. State changes to "STEP_C_ACTIVE"
Step 6 - Step D Activation
text
Price rises to 2402.000:
1. SELL_STOP (0.05 lot) triggers → Open SELL: 0.05 lot @ 2402.000
2. Place new SELL_STOP: 0.08 lot @ 2402.800
   Calculation: last SELL entry (2402.000) + 0.800 = 2402.800
3. Place opposite BUY_STOP: 0.02 lot @ 2402.800
4. Close previous BUY (0.01 lot) at market price
5. State changes to "STEP_D_ACTIVE"
Step 7 - Step E Activation
text
Price rises to 2402.800:
1. SELL_STOP (0.08 lot) triggers → Open SELL: 0.08 lot @ 2402.800
2. Place new SELL_STOP: 0.13 lot @ 2403.600
   Calculation: last SELL entry (2402.800) + 0.800 = 2403.600
3. Place opposite BUY_STOP: 0.03 lot @ 2403.600
4. Close previous BUY (0.02 lot) at market price
5. State changes to "STEP_E_ACTIVE"
Step 8 - Continue Pattern
text
This continues following Fibonacci sequence:
Step F: SELL 0.13 lot, BUY 0.05 lot, close BUY 0.03 lot
Step G: SELL 0.21 lot, BUY 0.08 lot, close BUY 0.05 lot
Step H: SELL 0.34 lot, BUY 0.13 lot, close BUY 0.08 lot
... and so on
PHASE 3: EXIT CONDITIONS
Step 9 - Continuous Monitoring (Every Tick)
A. Calculate Current Metrics:
text
1. Total open lots = Sum of all SELL lots + Sum of all BUY lots
2. Net position = SELL lots - BUY lots (could be negative if BUY > SELL)
3. Current equity profit = Total unrealized P/L in dollars
4. Daily profit = Sum of all closed trade profits today
5. Drawdown % = ((Balance - Equity) / Balance) × 100
B. Check Exit Conditions (in priority order):
Condition 1: Emergency Stop (Highest Priority)

text
If ANY open position reaches MaxLotSize (67.65 lots):
1. Immediately close ALL trades
2. Delete ALL pending orders
3. Send alert: "EMERGENCY STOP - Max lot size reached"
4. Stop EA completely (requires manual restart)
Condition 2: Daily Profit Target

text
If DailyProfit >= $50.00:
1. Close ALL open trades
2. Delete ALL pending orders  
3. Send alert: "Daily target reached: $50.00"
4. Stop trading until next day (00:00 server time)
Condition 3: Maximum Drawdown

text
If DrawdownPercent >= 30%:
1. Close ALL open trades
2. Delete ALL pending orders
3. Send alert: "Max drawdown reached: 30%"
4. Stop EA completely (requires manual restart)
Condition 4: Dynamic Profit Target with Trailing

text
Check based on Total Lots:

Case A: Small Positions (0.01 - 0.10 lots)
1. If equity profit >= $0.20:
   - Start trailing stop
   - Close ALL opposite direction (losing) trades immediately
   - Keep profitable trades open
   - Trail: If profit drops $0.10 from peak → Close ALL remaining trades
   - Restart cycle from Step 1

Case B: Medium Positions (0.10 - 0.30 lots)  
1. If equity profit >= $3.00:
   - Start trailing stop
   - Close ALL opposite direction trades
   - Trail: If profit drops $0.50 from peak → Close ALL
   - Restart cycle

Case C: Large Positions (> 0.30 lots)
1. If equity profit >= $5.00:
   - Start trailing stop  
   - Close ALL opposite direction trades
   - Trail: If profit drops $1.00 from peak → Close ALL
   - Restart cycle
C. Determine "Opposite Direction" for Trailing:
text
Example: If net position is SELL (more sell volume than buy):
- SELL trades are "main direction" (likely profitable if price rose)
- BUY trades are "opposite direction" (likely losing if price rose)
- Close ALL BUY trades first when trailing activates
PHASE 4: CYCLE RESTART
Step 10 - After Any Exit Condition Triggers
text
1. Close ALL open positions (market order)
2. Delete ALL pending orders
3. Reset Fibonacci index to beginning
4. Reset state to "STEP_A_START"
5. Wait for next tick
6. Place new initial orders:
   BUY_STOP = Ask + 0.400
   SELL_STOP = Bid - 0.400
7. Begin new cycle
PHASE 5: SAFETY & MONITORING
Step 11 - Continuous Safety Checks
text
Every tick, check:
1. Margin requirements: Can we place next Fibonacci lot?
2. Server connection: Are we connected?
3. Trade context: Is trading allowed?
4. Price validity: Are prices normal?
5. Order limits: Not exceeding broker's max orders
Step 12 - Logging & Reporting
text
1. Log every trade with: Time, Type, Lot, Price, Profit
2. Log every state change
3. Log every exit condition trigger
4. Daily summary at 23:59
5. Drawdown warnings at 20%, 25%, 29%
VISUAL FLOWCHART:
text
[START]
    ↓
[Place Initial Orders]
    ↓
[Wait for Trigger] → [Monitor Exit Conditions]
    ↓
[Order Triggers] → [Check Daily Profit] → If ≥$50 → Close All & Stop
    ↓
[Advance Fibonacci Step] → [Check Drawdown] → If ≥30% → Close All & Stop  
    ↓
[Place Next Orders] → [Check Equity Profit] → If in bracket → Start Trailing
    ↓
[Close Opposite Trades (TP)] → [Trail Profitable Trades]
    ↓
[Return to Wait] → [If trail broken] → Close All & Restart
KEY POINTS TO REMEMBER:
No Stop Losses - Only profit targets and risk limits

Hedged System - Always has both BUY and SELL positions

Fibonacci Growth - Lots increase rapidly (0.01 → 0.02 → 0.03 → 0.05...)

Grid Spacing - Always 0.800 between same-direction entries

Opposite Trade Close - BUY trades close one step after entry

Multiple Exit Paths - 4 different ways to exit (emergency, daily, drawdown, profit)

Automatic Restart - After most exits, system restarts fresh

Files:

JPEG
WhatsApp_Image_2025-12-11_at_3_04_14_PM_l1c.jpeg
57.6 Kb
JPEG
WhatsApp_Image_2025-12-11_at_3_04_14_PM.jpeg
58.8 Kb

