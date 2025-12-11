I’m looking for an experienced MT5 EA developer to build a stable, adaptive trading bot with built-in safety and realistic trading logic. This EA must be suitable for real-market usage, not backtest-only logic, and built to adapt to changing market conditions.





🧠 Strategy Requirements:

EA must adapt to market conditions (e.g., trend detection, volatility filters, session changes, etc.)

Use SL and TP per trade

Include lot size based on balance or % risk

Include safe logic to avoid overtrading or drawdowns

Can use common strategies: price action, volatility breakout, trend-following, or clean indicators (no repainting)

Should work on major forex pairs, preferably ones you’ve had the most success with

📊 Risk & Money Management:

Risk-per-trade setting (e.g., 0.25% to 2.0%)

Max drawdown protection (daily/weekly)

Max trades per day

SL and TP auto-adjusted to volatility or ATR (preferred)

📁 Deliverables:

✅ Full source code (.mq5) and compiled file (.ex5)

✅ Set files (.set) for different pairs or modes

✅ Short user manual (explaining strategy, inputs, risks)

✅ Screenshots of live test results (Strategy Tester + real or demo forward test)

✅ Video of EA running in Strategy Tester (visual mode) + results shown

✅ Summary of currencies/pairs where your EA has worked best

✅ Confirmation that this strategy has been tested personally by you

I want the ability to keep this as my own and for this not to be sold on by you.

✅ Bonus (Preferred, not required):

Developer has experience publishing to the MQL5 Market

Can help prepare the EA for commercial use (logo, presets, packaging)

⛔ I will not accept:

Grid, Martingale, averaging, or overfitting

Repainting indicators

Copy-pasted free code with minor edits

Unverified claims without screenshots/videos or proof of personal testing

💬 Please respond with:

A quick summary of your EA development experience Confirmation this EA will be personally tested Sample screenshot or result from a bot you’ve created Your preferred pairs or strategies that have performed best Estimated delivery time

Looking for quality and real-world safety — not unrealistic promises.

Or if you'd like to target a specific strategy (e.g., RSI + Trendline EA), I can tweak this further.



