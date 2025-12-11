Specification
I’m looking for an experienced MT5 EA developer to build a stable, adaptive trading bot with built-in safety and realistic trading logic. This EA must be suitable for real-market usage, not backtest-only logic, and built to adapt to changing market conditions.
🧠 Strategy Requirements:
-
EA must adapt to market conditions (e.g., trend detection, volatility filters, session changes, etc.)
-
Use SL and TP per trade
-
Include lot size based on balance or % risk
-
Include safe logic to avoid overtrading or drawdowns
-
Can use common strategies: price action, volatility breakout, trend-following, or clean indicators (no repainting)
-
Should work on major forex pairs, preferably ones you’ve had the most success with
📊 Risk & Money Management:
-
Risk-per-trade setting (e.g., 0.25% to 2.0%)
-
Max drawdown protection (daily/weekly)
-
Max trades per day
-
SL and TP auto-adjusted to volatility or ATR (preferred)
📁 Deliverables:
-
✅ Full source code (.mq5) and compiled file (.ex5)
-
✅ Set files (.set) for different pairs or modes
-
✅ Short user manual (explaining strategy, inputs, risks)
-
✅ Screenshots of live test results (Strategy Tester + real or demo forward test)
-
✅ Video of EA running in Strategy Tester (visual mode) + results shown
-
✅ Summary of currencies/pairs where your EA has worked best
-
✅ Confirmation that this strategy has been tested personally by you
-
I want the ability to keep this as my own and for this not to be sold on by you.
✅ Bonus (Preferred, not required):
-
Developer has experience publishing to the MQL5 Market
-
Can help prepare the EA for commercial use (logo, presets, packaging)
⛔ I will not accept:
-
Grid, Martingale, averaging, or overfitting
-
Repainting indicators
-
Copy-pasted free code with minor edits
-
Unverified claims without screenshots/videos or proof of personal testing
💬 Please respond with:
-
A quick summary of your EA development experience
-
Confirmation this EA will be personally tested
-
Sample screenshot or result from a bot you’ve created
-
Your preferred pairs or strategies that have performed best
-
Estimated delivery time
Looking for quality and real-world safety — not unrealistic promises.
Or if you'd like to target a specific strategy (e.g., RSI + Trendline EA), I can tweak this further.