FreelanceSections

Production-Ready Adaptive MT5 EA – SL/TP + Smart Risk + Proof of Results

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization

Specification

I’m looking for an experienced MT5 EA developer to build a stable, adaptive trading bot with built-in safety and realistic trading logic. This EA must be suitable for real-market usage, not backtest-only logic, and built to adapt to changing market conditions.


🧠 Strategy Requirements:

  • EA must adapt to market conditions (e.g., trend detection, volatility filters, session changes, etc.)

  • Use SL and TP per trade

  • Include lot size based on balance or % risk

  • Include safe logic to avoid overtrading or drawdowns

  • Can use common strategies: price action, volatility breakout, trend-following, or clean indicators (no repainting)

  • Should work on major forex pairs, preferably ones you’ve had the most success with

📊 Risk & Money Management:

  • Risk-per-trade setting (e.g., 0.25% to 2.0%)

  • Max drawdown protection (daily/weekly)

  • Max trades per day

  • SL and TP auto-adjusted to volatility or ATR (preferred)

📁 Deliverables:

  • ✅ Full source code (.mq5) and compiled file (.ex5)

  • ✅ Set files (.set) for different pairs or modes

  • ✅ Short user manual (explaining strategy, inputs, risks)

  • ✅ Screenshots of live test results (Strategy Tester + real or demo forward test)

  • ✅ Video of EA running in Strategy Tester (visual mode) + results shown

  • ✅ Summary of currencies/pairs where your EA has worked best

  • ✅ Confirmation that this strategy has been tested personally by you

  • I want the ability to keep this as my own and for this not to be sold on by you. 

✅ Bonus (Preferred, not required):

  • Developer has experience publishing to the MQL5 Market

  • Can help prepare the EA for commercial use (logo, presets, packaging)

⛔ I will not accept:

  • Grid, Martingale, averaging, or overfitting

  • Repainting indicators

  • Copy-pasted free code with minor edits

  • Unverified claims without screenshots/videos or proof of personal testing

💬 Please respond with:

  1. A quick summary of your EA development experience

  2. Confirmation this EA will be personally tested

  3. Sample screenshot or result from a bot you’ve created

  4. Your preferred pairs or strategies that have performed best

  5. Estimated delivery time

Looking for quality and real-world safety — not unrealistic promises.

Or if you'd like to target a specific strategy (e.g., RSI + Trendline EA), I can tweak this further.


Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Developer 2
Rating
(488)
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
4
Developer 4
Rating
(48)
Projects
61
21%
Arbitration
11
27% / 55%
Overdue
5
8%
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
50%
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(11)
Projects
18
28%
Arbitration
4
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
(2)
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
(31)
Projects
35
34%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
10
Developer 10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
(292)
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
101
41% / 23%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
13
Developer 13
Rating
(25)
Projects
29
21%
Arbitration
20
10% / 50%
Overdue
8
28%
Working
Similar orders
Existing EA Wanted US30-XAUUSD With Backtest and source code 30 - 190 USD
Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4‑year backtest (2022‑2025) report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. Please without concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USD
Title: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Fix MT5 EA Chart Distortion / Corruption Issue (Source Code Available) 30+ USD
I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) Expert Advisor developer to fix a chart distortion / corruption issue in my existing EA ( EA ALPHA ). Issue Description When the EA is attached to the chart on a specific broker (ATFX), the chart becomes visually distorted The distortion appears on the left-hand side / historical area of the chart The same EA works correctly on other brokers (e.g. CFI) A previous developer
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USD
Subject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
I need a Developer to develop an EA 100+ USD
Hi, I have a specific set of rules and a strategy to execute a trade. I'm looking for a developer to assist me in developing an MQL5 EA based on my strategies
Looking for Expert MT4 And MT5 Developer (EA + News Indicator Conversion) 30 - 50 USD
Hello Developers, I am looking for a professional and experienced MQL developer to assist with a project involving the conversion of an existing MT4 Expert Advisor to MT5, including its integrated news indicator. Project Details: Convert a fully working MT4 EA to MT5 EA includes a news filter/indicator that must function correctly on MT5 Source files are provided in a compressed file The EA is mainly optimized and
MT5 / MQL5 Expert Advisor Developer (Production-Grade EA) 3000+ USD
Project Overview We are seeking an experienced MetaTrader 5 (MT5) / MQL5 developer to design and build a production-ready Expert Advisor intended for live trading with capital at risk . This is not a hobby, experimental, or retail-grade EA. We are only interested in developers with proven experience delivering robust, well-tested MT5 systems . Project Objective Design and implement a high-quality MT5 Expert Advisor
MT4 EA – Multi-Zone Instant Close Blocker with Cooldown (Pure MQL4, NO DLL) - Demo Required before Payment 50+ USD
Updated Freelance Job Instruction (Copy-Paste Ready) Description: Hello, I need a simple, secure MT4 Expert Advisor (pure MQL4, NO DLLs ) that protects my XAUUSD trading by instantly closing any new position opened by another EA (identified by magic number) when price is inside user-defined "block zones", and then enforces a cooldown period before allowing the next position from that EA. This is for risk management
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USD
Looking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Want to do a strategy on tradingview 30+ USD
I have a simple strategy that need coding on tradingview Strategy using high low at seleted time and when breakout to entry buy sell. Everything will be explained on private

Project information

Budget
30 - 99 USD

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0