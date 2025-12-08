



The purpose of this Forex bot (Expert Advisor) is to automate trading based on a Moving Average crossover strategy. The bot will place trades, manage risk, and monitor positions without human intervention while allowing configuration of strategy parameters.









2. Scope





Automate trading on selected Forex pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, etc.)





Support multiple timeframes (H1, H4, Daily)





Manage positions, including stop-loss, take-profit, trailing stops, and lot sizing





Provide logs, alerts, and notifications





Support backtesting in MetaTrader Strategy Tester













3. Functional Requirements





ID Feature Description Priority





FR1 MA Crossover Signal Generate BUY signal when Fast MA crosses above Slow MA; SELL when Fast MA crosses below Slow MA High

FR2 Trade Execution Automatically open/close trades based on signals High

FR3 Stop Loss Set configurable stop-loss in pips High

FR4 Take Profit Set configurable take-profit in pips High

FR5 Lot Sizing Lot can be fixed or calculated based on risk % of account High

FR6 Trailing Stop Optional trailing stop feature (configurable distance) Medium

FR7 Trade Logging Record trade details: entry/exit price, time, P&L High

FR8 Alerts & Notifications Notify user on trade execution via MT alerts or email Medium

FR9 Multi-Pair Support Ability to run on multiple currency pairs simultaneously Medium

FR10 Time Filter Optional session/time-based trading (e.g., London/New York hours) Medium

FR11 Backtesting Compatibility EA should run in MetaTrader Strategy Tester High













4. Non-Functional Requirements





ID Requirement Description





NFR1 Performance EA must process ticks without delays to avoid missed signals

NFR2 Reliability EA must handle errors gracefully (e.g., network failure, broker errors)

NFR3 Security EA will not access user data beyond trading account information

NFR4 Usability User should be able to configure parameters easily via MT input fields

NFR5 Maintainability Code should be modular, readable, and commented for future updates

NFR6 Compliance Must follow MetaTrader platform rules and broker constraints













5. Inputs / Parameters





Parameter Type Default Description





FastMA Integer 14 Period of fast moving average

SlowMA Integer 50 Period of slow moving average

LotSize Double 0.1 Fixed lot size for trades

RiskPercent Double 1.0 Percentage of account balance to risk per trade

StopLossPips Integer 30 Stop loss distance in pips

TakeProfitPips Integer 50 Take profit distance in pips

TrailingStopPips Integer 20 Optional trailing stop distance

TradingHours String "0-24" Time range for trading in server hours













6. Assumptions & Constraints





EA will run on MT4/MT5 with standard broker accounts





Broker allows trading of selected currency pairs





Execution may be affected by spreads and slippage





No guarantee of profit — performance depends on market conditions













7. Testing Requirements





Backtest on historical data (1 month, 6 months, 1 year)





Verify that trades are opened/closed according to signals





Validate stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop logic





Confirm lot sizing calculation based on account balance and risk





Ensure EA does not place duplicate trades on same signal













8. Deliverables





Fully functional MQL4 / MQL5 Expert Advisor (.mq4 / .mq5 file)





User manual with instructions for installation and parameter settings





Example backtest reports with screenshots





Source code with comments for maintainability













9. Future Enhancements





Incorporate additional indicators (RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands)





Multi-timeframe analysis





News filter to avoid high-volatility events





Graphical interface for easier parameter contro

