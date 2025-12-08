Specification
1. Purpose
The purpose of this Forex bot (Expert Advisor) is to automate trading based on a Moving Average crossover strategy. The bot will place trades, manage risk, and monitor positions without human intervention while allowing configuration of strategy parameters.
---
2. Scope
Automate trading on selected Forex pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, etc.)
Support multiple timeframes (H1, H4, Daily)
Manage positions, including stop-loss, take-profit, trailing stops, and lot sizing
Provide logs, alerts, and notifications
Support backtesting in MetaTrader Strategy Tester
---
3. Functional Requirements
ID Feature Description Priority
FR1 MA Crossover Signal Generate BUY signal when Fast MA crosses above Slow MA; SELL when Fast MA crosses below Slow MA High
FR2 Trade Execution Automatically open/close trades based on signals High
FR3 Stop Loss Set configurable stop-loss in pips High
FR4 Take Profit Set configurable take-profit in pips High
FR5 Lot Sizing Lot can be fixed or calculated based on risk % of account High
FR6 Trailing Stop Optional trailing stop feature (configurable distance) Medium
FR7 Trade Logging Record trade details: entry/exit price, time, P&L High
FR8 Alerts & Notifications Notify user on trade execution via MT alerts or email Medium
FR9 Multi-Pair Support Ability to run on multiple currency pairs simultaneously Medium
FR10 Time Filter Optional session/time-based trading (e.g., London/New York hours) Medium
FR11 Backtesting Compatibility EA should run in MetaTrader Strategy Tester High
---
4. Non-Functional Requirements
ID Requirement Description
NFR1 Performance EA must process ticks without delays to avoid missed signals
NFR2 Reliability EA must handle errors gracefully (e.g., network failure, broker errors)
NFR3 Security EA will not access user data beyond trading account information
NFR4 Usability User should be able to configure parameters easily via MT input fields
NFR5 Maintainability Code should be modular, readable, and commented for future updates
NFR6 Compliance Must follow MetaTrader platform rules and broker constraints
---
5. Inputs / Parameters
Parameter Type Default Description
FastMA Integer 14 Period of fast moving average
SlowMA Integer 50 Period of slow moving average
LotSize Double 0.1 Fixed lot size for trades
RiskPercent Double 1.0 Percentage of account balance to risk per trade
StopLossPips Integer 30 Stop loss distance in pips
TakeProfitPips Integer 50 Take profit distance in pips
TrailingStopPips Integer 20 Optional trailing stop distance
TradingHours String "0-24" Time range for trading in server hours
---
6. Assumptions & Constraints
EA will run on MT4/MT5 with standard broker accounts
Broker allows trading of selected currency pairs
Execution may be affected by spreads and slippage
No guarantee of profit — performance depends on market conditions
---
7. Testing Requirements
Backtest on historical data (1 month, 6 months, 1 year)
Verify that trades are opened/closed according to signals
Validate stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop logic
Confirm lot sizing calculation based on account balance and risk
Ensure EA does not place duplicate trades on same signal
---
8. Deliverables
Fully functional MQL4 / MQL5 Expert Advisor (.mq4 / .mq5 file)
User manual with instructions for installation and parameter settings
Example backtest reports with screenshots
Source code with comments for maintainability
---
9. Future Enhancements
Incorporate additional indicators (RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands)
Multi-timeframe analysis
News filter to avoid high-volatility events
Graphical interface for easier parameter contro
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Rating
Projects
16
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
13%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 0%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
4
Rating
Projects
396
27%
Arbitration
38
39% / 50%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
416
30%
Arbitration
73
19% / 70%
Overdue
52
13%
Loaded
6
Rating
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
7
Rating
Projects
66
38%
Arbitration
5
20% / 40%
Overdue
1
2%
Working
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
543
35%
Arbitration
76
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
10
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
50%
Free
11
Rating
Projects
184
42%
Arbitration
25
56% / 20%
Overdue
12
7%
Working
12
Rating
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Rating
Projects
592
35%
Arbitration
64
20% / 58%
Overdue
147
25%
Free
Published: 1 article, 22 codes
16
Rating
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
17
Rating
Projects
253
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
1%
Free
Published: 2 codes
18
Rating
Projects
19
32%
Arbitration
6
33% / 50%
Overdue
0
Free
19
Rating
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
20%
Working
20
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
21
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
22
Rating
Projects
284
35%
Arbitration
17
24% / 59%
Overdue
42
15%
Loaded
23
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
24
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
I need a Developer to develop an EA 100+ USDHi, I have a specific set of rules and a strategy to execute a trade. I'm looking for a developer to assist me in developing an MQL5 EA based on my strategies
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0