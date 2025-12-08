FreelanceSections

MA CROSSOVER FOREX WITH RISK MANAGEMENT

MQL4 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization

Specification

1. Purpose

The purpose of this Forex bot (Expert Advisor) is to automate trading based on a Moving Average crossover strategy. The bot will place trades, manage risk, and monitor positions without human intervention while allowing configuration of strategy parameters.


---

2. Scope

Automate trading on selected Forex pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, etc.)

Support multiple timeframes (H1, H4, Daily)

Manage positions, including stop-loss, take-profit, trailing stops, and lot sizing

Provide logs, alerts, and notifications

Support backtesting in MetaTrader Strategy Tester



---

3. Functional Requirements

ID Feature Description Priority

FR1 MA Crossover Signal Generate BUY signal when Fast MA crosses above Slow MA; SELL when Fast MA crosses below Slow MA High
FR2 Trade Execution Automatically open/close trades based on signals High
FR3 Stop Loss Set configurable stop-loss in pips High
FR4 Take Profit Set configurable take-profit in pips High
FR5 Lot Sizing Lot can be fixed or calculated based on risk % of account High
FR6 Trailing Stop Optional trailing stop feature (configurable distance) Medium
FR7 Trade Logging Record trade details: entry/exit price, time, P&L High
FR8 Alerts & Notifications Notify user on trade execution via MT alerts or email Medium
FR9 Multi-Pair Support Ability to run on multiple currency pairs simultaneously Medium
FR10 Time Filter Optional session/time-based trading (e.g., London/New York hours) Medium
FR11 Backtesting Compatibility EA should run in MetaTrader Strategy Tester High



---

4. Non-Functional Requirements

ID Requirement Description

NFR1 Performance EA must process ticks without delays to avoid missed signals
NFR2 Reliability EA must handle errors gracefully (e.g., network failure, broker errors)
NFR3 Security EA will not access user data beyond trading account information
NFR4 Usability User should be able to configure parameters easily via MT input fields
NFR5 Maintainability Code should be modular, readable, and commented for future updates
NFR6 Compliance Must follow MetaTrader platform rules and broker constraints



---

5. Inputs / Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description

FastMA Integer 14 Period of fast moving average
SlowMA Integer 50 Period of slow moving average
LotSize Double 0.1 Fixed lot size for trades
RiskPercent Double 1.0 Percentage of account balance to risk per trade
StopLossPips Integer 30 Stop loss distance in pips
TakeProfitPips Integer 50 Take profit distance in pips
TrailingStopPips Integer 20 Optional trailing stop distance
TradingHours String "0-24" Time range for trading in server hours



---

6. Assumptions & Constraints

EA will run on MT4/MT5 with standard broker accounts

Broker allows trading of selected currency pairs

Execution may be affected by spreads and slippage

No guarantee of profit — performance depends on market conditions



---

7. Testing Requirements

Backtest on historical data (1 month, 6 months, 1 year)

Verify that trades are opened/closed according to signals

Validate stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop logic

Confirm lot sizing calculation based on account balance and risk

Ensure EA does not place duplicate trades on same signal



---

8. Deliverables

Fully functional MQL4 / MQL5 Expert Advisor (.mq4 / .mq5 file)

User manual with instructions for installation and parameter settings

Example backtest reports with screenshots

Source code with comments for maintainability



---

9. Future Enhancements

Incorporate additional indicators (RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands)

Multi-timeframe analysis

News filter to avoid high-volatility events

Graphical interface for easier parameter contro

