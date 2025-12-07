FreelanceSections

DEVELOP MT5 EA based on smc :4h Engulfing+15m unmitigated zone

MQL5 Experts Forex

Specification

  • I need an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5.

    Strategy Logic:

    1. Signal (H4): Detect a Bullish Engulfing Candle (Close > Prev Open).

    2. Structure (M15): When the H4 signal forms, the EA must scan the M15 timeframe and store "Swing Highs" in a dynamic array.

    3. Mitigation Filter: Loop through the array on every tick. If price touches a Swing High, delete it from the array (Mitigated).

    4. Entry: Place a BUY trade when price retraces to the nearest "Unmitigated" Swing High.

    Requirements:

    • Visual Debugging: The bot MUST draw lines on the chart showing which Swing Highs are currently in memory (Unmitigated).

    • News Filter: Do not trade 30 mins before/after High Impact News.

    • Session Filter: Option to trade only during London/NY sessions.

    • Memory: Must use Arrays/Structs so zones are not lost.


Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(3)
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
2
Developer 2
Rating
(74)
Projects
79
6%
Arbitration
46
11% / 54%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
(55)
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
4
Developer 4
Rating
(426)
Projects
620
54%
Arbitration
29
55% / 24%
Overdue
6
1%
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(102)
Projects
154
20%
Arbitration
22
9% / 77%
Overdue
14
9%
Loaded
7
Developer 7
Rating
(270)
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
8
Developer 8
Rating
(11)
Projects
23
52%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
6
26%
Working
9
Developer 9
Rating
(3)
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Developer 10
Rating
(4)
Projects
5
40%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
(24)
Projects
30
13%
Arbitration
10
0% / 50%
Overdue
8
27%
Loaded
12
Developer 12
Rating
(2)
Projects
4
50%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
13
Developer 13
Rating
(304)
Projects
543
35%
Arbitration
76
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
14
Developer 14
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
(263)
Projects
592
35%
Arbitration
64
20% / 58%
Overdue
147
25%
Free
Published: 1 article, 22 codes
16
Developer 16
Rating
(10)
Projects
15
27%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
20%
Free
17
Developer 17
Rating
(20)
Projects
26
4%
Arbitration
4
0% / 0%
Overdue
3
12%
Working
18
Developer 18
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
19
Developer 19
Rating
(451)
Projects
563
26%
Arbitration
24
42% / 38%
Overdue
85
15%
Working
Published: 6 codes
20
Developer 20
Rating
(15)
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
21
Developer 21
Rating
(246)
Projects
253
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
1%
Free
Published: 2 codes
22
Developer 22
Rating
(175)
Projects
225
20%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
0
Loaded
23
Developer 23
Rating
(509)
Projects
546
53%
Arbitration
13
69% / 15%
Overdue
3
1%
Free
24
Developer 24
Rating
(159)
Projects
284
35%
Arbitration
17
24% / 59%
Overdue
42
15%
Loaded
25
Developer 25
Rating
(2)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
26
Developer 26
Rating
(2)
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
27
Developer 27
Rating
(1)
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
28
Developer 28
Rating
(5)
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
10%
Working
29
Developer 29
Rating
(2622)
Projects
3326
67%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Free
Published: 1 code
30
Developer 30
Rating
(4)
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
2
33%
Working
31
Developer 31
Rating
(9)
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
32
Developer 32
Rating
(321)
Projects
383
52%
Arbitration
19
53% / 16%
Overdue
25
7%
Busy
33
Developer 33
Rating
(1)
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
4
0% / 75%
Overdue
0
Working
34
Developer 34
Rating
(5)
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
3
43%
Busy
35
Developer 35
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
36
Developer 36
Rating
(64)
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
37
Developer 37
Rating
(27)
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
38
Developer 38
Rating
(143)
Projects
184
42%
Arbitration
25
56% / 20%
Overdue
12
7%
Working
39
Developer 39
Rating
(5)
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
40
Developer 40
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Existing EA Wanted US30-XAUUSD With Backtest and source code 30 - 190 USD
Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4‑year backtest (2022‑2025) report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. Please without concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USD
Title: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USD
Subject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
An Expert Advidsor Based on All strategy 100+ USD
"Hello! I am an experienced programmer specializing in automated trading software for MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) and MetaTrader 5 (MQL5). My goal is to help traders turn their manual strategies into fully automated robots (Expert Advisors) and custom indicators. My services include: Developing Expert Advisors (EA) from scratch based on your strategy. Creating Custom Indicators and Scripts. Modifying existing EAs (adding
Looking for Expert MT4 And MT5 Developer (EA + News Indicator Conversion) 30 - 50 USD
Hello Developers, I am looking for a professional and experienced MQL developer to assist with a project involving the conversion of an existing MT4 Expert Advisor to MT5, including its integrated news indicator. Project Details: Convert a fully working MT4 EA to MT5 EA includes a news filter/indicator that must function correctly on MT5 Source files are provided in a compressed file The EA is mainly optimized and
MT5 / MQL5 Expert Advisor Developer (Production-Grade EA) 3000+ USD
Project Overview We are seeking an experienced MetaTrader 5 (MT5) / MQL5 developer to design and build a production-ready Expert Advisor intended for live trading with capital at risk . This is not a hobby, experimental, or retail-grade EA. We are only interested in developers with proven experience delivering robust, well-tested MT5 systems . Project Objective Design and implement a high-quality MT5 Expert Advisor
MT4 EA – Multi-Zone Instant Close Blocker with Cooldown (Pure MQL4, NO DLL) - Demo Required before Payment 50+ USD
Updated Freelance Job Instruction (Copy-Paste Ready) Description: Hello, I need a simple, secure MT4 Expert Advisor (pure MQL4, NO DLLs ) that protects my XAUUSD trading by instantly closing any new position opened by another EA (identified by magic number) when price is inside user-defined "block zones", and then enforces a cooldown period before allowing the next position from that EA. This is for risk management
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USD
Looking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Want to do a strategy on tradingview 30+ USD
I have a simple strategy that need coding on tradingview Strategy using high low at seleted time and when breakout to entry buy sell. Everything will be explained on private
High-Precision Expert Advisor Development with 11 Indicator Confluence & MTF Filters 30 - 100 USD
The strategy is based on years of manual testing. Detailed requirements including custom indicator settings (VWAP, Kalman RSI, BrkVol etc.) will be provided. I am looking for a high-level MQL5 developer to build a robust Expert Advisor (EA) based on a proven strategy using 11 specific indicators. The system is designed for high-precision entries by filtering market noise and spikes. Key Requirements: •

Project information

Budget
80 - 200 USD
Deadline
from 3 to 10 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0