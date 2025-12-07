Specification
Hello Dear
Everything else in the bot must remain unchanged.
I have an existing, working NinjaTrader 8 bot and need a small, surgical modification (no rewrite).
Work needed:
-
Remove manual trade-direction selector
-
Add automatic 1-hour SMT bias logic (MNQ vs MES, 3-candle swing points)
-
SMT bias must persist until invalidated or flipped
-
Add simple chart annotations (bias color + line)
Everything else in the bot must remain unchanged.
Looking for a developer experienced with NinjaTrader 8, multi-instrument / multi-timeframe logic, and clean iterative work.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 articles
2
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
11
0%
Arbitration
5
40% / 60%
Overdue
2
18%
Free
4
Rating
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
5
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
30
13%
Arbitration
10
0% / 50%
Overdue
8
27%
Loaded
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
13
23%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
8%
Free
9
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
33
45%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
8
24%
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Project information
Budget
100+ USD
Deadline
to 4 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders10
Arbitrage count0