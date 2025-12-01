Specification
have an MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) that requires professional attention. The tasks are:
1. Debug the EA and fix any errors.
2. Optimize the EA input parameters for best performance.
3. Run strategy tests and provide a detailed report including:
- Profit
- Drawdown
- Trade log
- Recommendations
Requirements:
- Experience with MT5 EA debugging, optimization, and backtesting.
- Able to deliver updated .mq5/.ex5 files, optimized .set files, and strategy test report.
- Professional, reliable, and responsive.
Budget: $200
Expected Delivery: 3–5 days
Please provide examples of previous EA debugging, optimization, and backtesting work when applying.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
2
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
26
4%
Arbitration
4
0% / 0%
Overdue
3
12%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
89
25%
Arbitration
8
75% / 13%
Overdue
44
49%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
543
35%
Arbitration
76
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
6
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
8
Rating
Projects
20
0%
Arbitration
10
0% / 80%
Overdue
6
30%
Free
9
Rating
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
10%
Working
14
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Rating
Projects
546
53%
Arbitration
13
69% / 15%
Overdue
3
1%
Free
16
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 0%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
17
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
2
33%
Working
18
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
19
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
20
Rating
Projects
30
13%
Arbitration
10
0% / 50%
Overdue
8
27%
Loaded
21
Rating
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
22
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
23
Rating
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
24
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
25
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
26
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
27
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
28
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
29
Rating
Projects
79
6%
Arbitration
46
11% / 54%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
30
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
31
Rating
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
101
41% / 23%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
32
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
33
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
I need a Developer to develop an EA 100+ USDHi, I have a specific set of rules and a strategy to execute a trade. I'm looking for a developer to assist me in developing an MQL5 EA based on my strategies
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Project information
Budget
200+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0