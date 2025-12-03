Specification
Description
I need a simple but effective breakout scalping EA for mt5 optimized for EURUSD on a small account (USD 15) with HFM broker, Leverage 1:400
EA requirements:
1.Market $ Time frames
Pair: EURUSD only
Time frame: m1 or m5 (developer can recommend)
2.Strategy Logic (Breakout Scalping)
The EA should:
- Detect tight consolidation zones
- Place pending orders above and below the zone
- Trade only when volatility increases
- Avoid choppy sideways markets
- Trade only on active sessions (New York and London)
Breakout rules
- Identify high low of last x candles
- Buy stop above the high
- Sell sop below the low
- Remove the opposite order after the triggers
- No martingale
- No grid
- No averaging
- Only single trades at a time
Risk management
- Ability to set fixed lot or auto lot based on balance
- Hard stop loss per trade
- Hard Take profit
- Maximum daily loss limit
- Maximum number of trades (1 to 3)
- No holding over news (optional filter)
Setting needed
- Breakout range size
- Candle count for consolidation
- Take profit /Stop loss
- Max spread filter
- Max slippage
- Session filter (only London / NY)
- Magic number
- Notifications optional
Compatibility
- Must work on MT5
- Must be compatible with HFM (ECN account)
- must handle small accounts (10 USD to 20 USD)
MY BUDGET
30 $(fixed)
Please only apply if you are comfortable with this budget.
