Specification
I need a simple Inverse FVG visual indicator for MT4/MT5.
The indicator should:
-
Detect bullish/bearish Inverse FVG setups
-
Draw a simple box on valid setups
-
Use Uni Delta divergence as a background filter (no need to display divergence)
-
Include a Lookback input (e.g., show last 20 setups for backtesting)
-
No alerts needed visual-only indicator
This is the first step of a larger project, so clean structure is important.
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0