Looking to create an EA that automatically recover and modify orders after losing or winning a trade.

A main ea (Not the one to develop) will be running and it will do only one trade per day. This trade will have 2:1 RR.

The EA will detect the last trades and it increase or reduce the lots depends on the recovery system I will provide. The EA will have 8 different recovery system that I have to chose in the EA settings.

Lets explain one of then..

Recovery cycle 1%.

The EA will try to generate 1% into the cycle. cycle mean all the loses plus one win. Then the EA will restart to a new cycle.

The 1st % will be chosen by the running EA or Manual trade. The EA to be create will open additional trades finding the recovery cycle, or it will not open any trade if it is not necessary by the cycle.