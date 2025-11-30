Specification
I am seeking a highly experienced MT4/MT5 developer to analyze my trade history and replicate the trading strategy into a new Expert Advisor. The developer must have proven experience in strategy reverse-engineering, trade data analysis, and EA development across various trading methodologies. Strong familiarity with EURUSD trading behavior and chart analysis is essential. Please keep on mind we don't have physical ea original source code so you will be basically analyzing trade history
Requirements:
Analyze historical trading data and identify the original strategy logic
Build a new EA that accurately replicates the existing strategy
Extensive experience with algorithmic trading and MetaTrader (MT4/MT5)
Ability to demonstrate prior successful EA development and strategy replication
Payment Terms: Payment will only be released upon successful project completion. The final EA must undergo a 2-week testing period to confirm that it precisely imitates the original strategy’s performance.
If you are confident you can deliver a fully accurate and reliable EA, please reach out with relevant experience and examples.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
89
25%
Arbitration
8
75% / 13%
Overdue
44
49%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
17
12%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
6%
Working
Published: 1 code
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
6
Rating
Projects
11
64%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
6
Rating
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
25%
Busy
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
101
41% / 23%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
9
Rating
Projects
5
60%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
2
40%
Free
Published: 1 code
10
Rating
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
3
43%
Busy
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Project information
Budget
34 - 1680 USD
Customer
Placed orders6
Arbitrage count0