Specification
DM me if you have or can create an trading EA that makes 50-100trades a day no margingale or random 50%drawdown EA.Its not big important that he is very profitable breakeven is good enough and I would prefer to trade the EA on standard cfd account.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
2
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
5
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
2
33%
Working
6
Rating
Projects
16
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
13%
Working
7
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
13
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
15
Rating
Projects
383
52%
Arbitration
19
53% / 16%
Overdue
25
7%
Busy
16
Rating
Projects
225
20%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
0
Loaded
17
Rating
Projects
4
50%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
18
Rating
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
3
43%
Busy
19
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
20
Rating
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
21
Rating
Projects
30
13%
Arbitration
10
0% / 50%
Overdue
8
27%
Loaded
22
Rating
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
10%
Working
23
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
24
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
25
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
26
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
27
Rating
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
101
41% / 23%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
28
Rating
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
29
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
30
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
3
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Project information
Budget
50 - 300 USD
VAT (19%): 9.5 - 57 USD
Total: 60 - 357 USD
For the developer45 - 270 USD
Deadline
to 15 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0